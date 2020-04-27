In an interview with Esporte Espetacular, Cristiane Teixeira, a former nanny in the family of Fernando, from Beijin Guoan, revealed that the player and his wife knew that the drug that caused the arrest of driver Robson Oliveira was prohibited in Russia. The nanny, who currently lives in Brazil, follows the case of the ex-driver who has been in prison for a year, with indignation.

– I thought it was simply absurd for Fernando to deny that he didn’t know about the medicine, because he had a conversation with his wife, Rafaella. I was in the living room playing with their son when he said that the doctor, a doctor at Spartak, could not pass the prescription of the medicine, as it is prohibited in Russia – said Cristiane.

Robson Oliveira has been imprisoned for a year in the Kashira penitentiary, 120 kilometers away from the city of Moscow, Russia. He is accused of drug trafficking and drug trafficking, having unknowingly entered Russia with two boxes of Mytedon, or Methadone hydrochloride.

Cristiane is filing a labor lawsuit against Fernando and Rafaella, the player’s wife. The ex-nanny revealed that, on at least one occasion, she took sealed packages to Rafaella, on a vacation destination in Europe, and then went together to Russia.

The substance of Methadone hydrochloride is legalized in Brazil, but prohibited in Russia. It is used to treat heroin addicts and is also used to treat diabetes and chronic pain. Willian Farias, Fernando’s father-in-law, was the owner of the medicines in the suitcase that Robson unknowingly took to Moscow. If convicted, the driver could face up to 20 years in prison. The report of Esporte Espetacular contacted the lawyer of the player’s family, but received a response through the press office. In the note, Fernando’s family reiterates that they did not know that the drug in question was banned in Russia.

Check out the official note in full:

“Through the official note below, the family of the player Fernando provides the necessary clarifications for the report of Esporte Espetacular:

We reiterate that no one in our family knew that the drug in question was banned in Russia. If someone has something other than that to say, they will need to prove the veracity of such a statement, otherwise we will take appropriate action.

Since the beginning of the process, we have sent money to help Robson in the prison, as shown in the receipts we have. We only stopped making these deposits when Robson wrote a letter in his own hand refusing any help from us, including giving up the lawyer in Russia. Subsequently, he reversed his decision and we returned to fund the legal support through a cooperation contract, which remains in force. We learned a few days ago that Robson is also again asking for financial support at the prison. This request has already been accepted and is being made available to your lawyers.

At no time did we deny that the remedy was William’s, neither in Russia nor in Brazil. Unfortunately, for Russian justice this does not change Robson’s condition. The changes requested by Dr. Olímpio in the cooperation contract were discussed and resolved by mutual agreement, so much so that the document has its signature.

Many may not know it, but Robson’s lawyer in Brazil is not allowed to work outside the country, nor can he visit or have any contact with his client. So, we understand that there is no reason for Olímpio to travel every month being funded by us, since this has no interference in relation to Robson’s situation in all spheres. A new professional has already been hired in Russia, which Dr. Olímpio himself chose and paid for by us, who is providing all the necessary support for Robson.

It is worth mentioning that the current lawyer, named Pavel, is the same one who was in the case at the beginning and who had been dismissed under the allegation of Dr. Olímpio on the occasion that he would only be looking after our interests, when in fact we had no participation in his actions. decisions. For us, Pavel’s return to the case is enlightening in the sense of proving that we always try to provide the best for Robson.

We think it is important to note that it was strange that Robson said in the last interview that he was not receiving any help from us, when it is clear that the truth is different. It happens the same way when we are criticized by your lawyer in Brazil, even considering what he is asking us for. We would like to make it clear to everyone that we are not on opposite sides and that we will continue to respond to what is required of us in a legal and official manner to help Robson.

Finally, we deeply regret Robson’s current condition and we would never like to be related to this issue. It was a fatality caused by a misinformation that could have happened to anyone, but that many, we do not understand for what reasons, are trying to make it look different. It is worth reflecting that if there was an alert from the laboratories on the labels of the medicines, all this could be avoided. We reinforce that we will continue trying to do what we can to get Robson out of this situation as soon as possible. However, we understand that, as it is a huge and extremely important issue, the Brazilian government should be more effectively involved in the case. Here is our call for that to happen and for Robson to be released as soon as possible. “

