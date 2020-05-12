21-year-old midfielder is in Valladolid, Spain, and has no symptoms of the disease

Matheus Fernandes, currently in Valladolid, Spain, tested positive for the new coronavirus. The player revealed by Botafogo and passing through Palmeiras is one of the three athletes on the team who are infected. The 21-year-old Brazilian is asymptomatic and in isolation at home pending another exam. The information was published by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo and was confirmed by the state.

After undergoing mandatory serological tests by the organization of the Spanish Championship, Matheus Fernandes returned home and has not participated in the team’s training. The tendency is for the midfielder to complete a two-week quarantine before he can be reinstated to the team. Valladolid is in 15th position in the local league and is owned by former Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

Matheus Fernandes is in isolation after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Photo: Disclosure / Real Valladolid

Matheus Fernandes’ positive case of covid-19 comes at a time when the player was preparing to debut for the team. The midfielder left Palmeiras for Barcelona in January, but as soon as he landed in Spain, he was transferred to Valladolid for a loan valid for six months. Barcelona made this decision to give more experience to the reinforcement and not to overflow the quota of foreign athletes.

As asymptomatic, Matheus Fernandes is at home only as a precautionary measure and is under continuous observation by the club’s doctors. The club did not disclose when it will conduct the new coronavirus follow-up exam.

