Flayslane exhibited the result of the plastic surgery he performed on his nose during this quarantine. The ex-BBB appeared with a more discreet dressing in the photo and impressed her followers by the change in look. ‘It’s very different,’ said one fan. ‘Zero defect’, praised another. ‘You were already beautiful, now then …’, said a third Internet user. See the before and the after!

Flayslane took advantage of this quarantine to change the look. the Ex-BBB underwent nose surgery and justified: “I had a rhinoplasty. Inside the ‘Big Brother’, I found out that there was a spongy flesh inside the nose and that it hindered me a little to sing. I still wanted to do rhinoplasty for a long time “. And this Sunday (31) the singer exhibited the partial result of the plastic surgery, since she still has a discreet dressing on the spot.

Result of Flay’s surgery shakes the web

In a short time the click stirred the artist’s followers, who also put botox in her mouth. “It’s very different,” said one. “Zero defect,” said another. “You were already beautiful, now then …”, praised yet another follower of the ex-sister, who got involved in some fights on the reality show on TV Globo.

Flayslane said he had an affair with Neymar

If within the Flayslane program it was controversial, outside reality has been no different. During a live with Matheus Mazzafera, the singer revealed that she has already left with Neymar. The player, when seeing his name quoted by the ex-BBB, shot: “Laugh not to cry”. Owner of a strong personality, the Paraiba did not let the athlete’s comment go blank. “I will say just one thing, I am enough of a woman to admit all the shit I do, I never commented on it within the ‘BBB’ because that is not a reason for pride for me, nor is it for shame. (.. .) Spare me, it was just pretending dementia, it was just a random walk, Neymar, you need to be ashamed no. “he stated.

Bruna Marquezine’s name was mentioned in controversy

According to a friend of Flay, who ended up getting involved in the controversy to defend the singer, she and the athlete stayed together on his initiative, who sought her out when he went to play with the Brazilian team in Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte, in October 2016 It turns out that, on this date, the current Paris Saint-Germain player had already resumed his courtship with Bruna Marquezine, who, incidentally, met shortly after his stay in Natal. Despite the evidence, Flayslane used his social network to ensure that when she became involved with Neymar he was – at least publicly – single. At that time, the dating of Marquezine and Neymar was only officially resumed in December of that year, when they appeared together at Gabriel Medina’s birthday party. However, well before that, the couple was already being clicked together by paparazzi.

