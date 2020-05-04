Flayslane was involved in a controversy after assuming in a live having stayed with Neymar in the past. Upon seeing the comment, the PSG player debauched and the former BBB returned to affirm that she had not lied and that, now, she was ashamed to have stayed with him. According to a friend of the singer, the meeting took place when the athlete played in Natal with the Brazilian team. Netizens then stated that, at the time, Neymar was dating Bruna Marquezine …

During a live with Matheus Mazzafera, Flayslane, a participant in “Big Brother Brasil 20”, ended up confirming that he already had an affair with Neymar long before entering the reality show. Without giving details, the singer just confirmed that she had already stayed with a football player and the influencer wanted to know if he had been quoted on the live. In face of the artist’s statement, Mazzafera discovered that he was a PSG athlete, who expressed his support for Felipe Prior in the “BBB20”. But the controversy started when Neymar, seeing his name mentioned in several blogs, countered: “Laugh not to cry”.

Flayslane shoots Neymar: ‘Shame’

Irritated that Neymar made fun of the situation, Flay, owner of controversial attitudes in reality, shot: “I will say just one thing, I am a woman enough to admit all the shit I do, I never commented about it inside the ‘BBB’ because this is nothing to be proud of, nor shame. But when Matheus Mazzafera looked me in the face and asked, my eyes gave him away because I’m very transparent and I don’t have my tail stuck with anyone to have to lie about anyone who I already stayed. Save me, it was just pretending dementia, it was just a random trip, Neymar, you need to be ashamed no. I’m going to be a liar just because you are Neymar and I am nobody, now I’m ashamed of having stayed with you “.

Flayslane’s friend details meeting with Neymar

Faced with the controversy involving the names of Neymar and Flayslane, a friend of the singer went public to defend the artist. “If he wants me to refresh his memory, Neymar met Flay on the insta-messenger, he was in Natal for the game where the falls falls commonly Neymar would play. The lunchbox spoke to Flay in everything that was a hole, like her didn’t answer, he went on Snapchat to talk to her! And she decided to give some basic morale, and ended up agreeing to see each other. They saw each other and stayed. again. And it should glorify standing, that a cat decided to give moral to this corncob that has even a beautiful nail. Kisses “.

Bruna Marquezine is quoted on the web after controversy

Neymar played with the Brazilian national team in Natal in October 2016 for the World Cup qualifiers. And, at the time, the athlete had already been seen again in the company of Bruna Marquezine. In August 2016, Neymar climbed onto the Maracanã grandstand to embrace the actress after winning the unprecedented gold for Brazil at the Rio Olympics. According to speculation, Bruna and Neymar got back together in July, during a June party at Luciano Huck’s house. and Angelica. But dating was only publicly resumed in October 2016 when they began to be seen together, and in December, when they finally posted a click of romance at the costume party hosted by Gabriel Medina. The athlete’s courtship with the artist was mentioned on the web by internet users. “If you stayed at this time then Neymar was dating Marquezine,” speculated a follower. Despite this, in conversation with the blog “Gossip do Dia”, Flayslane guaranteed that when they stayed Neymar was single.

Neymar and Flayslane clash turns meme on the web

The virtual clash between Neymar and Flayslane quickly spread across the web and, in addition to putting their names on Twitter’s Trending Topics, also amused Internet users with many memes. Here are a few:

