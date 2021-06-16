So, as you read it, Ewan McGregor’s daughter was bitten in the face by a dog. Clara surprised everyone on the red carpet of her new movie “The Birthday Cake” because she appeared with her face all hurt.

Clara posed for the cameras very relaxed, then she would reveal that they were from a dog bite. She commented on an image on her networks, saying: “When a dog bite takes you to the ER, 30 minutes before the red carpet … thanks @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie opens in theaters and on VOD on June 18 ! “

On her Instagram she kept making jokes about her accident, writing, “makeup courtesy of a dog’s teeth.”

The film ‘The Birthday Cake’ is produced by Clara and stars her father Ewan McGregor and Van Kilmer, along with Shiloh Fernandez – who agrees to bring a birthday cake to the house of his uncle, the mob boss, where they things quickly start to go wrong. Clara plays the role of Diana in the film. Ewan did not attend the premiere because he collided with the Disney + series production, Obi-Wan Kenobi, where he returns in his role for the franchise and is an executive producer. Clara is Ewan’s daughter who called his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, trash.

Gosh … a bite to the face is so dangerous, I just saw a girl that a chihuahua tore her eyelid … wtf? I Love Dogs, but you have to know that they should not get too close to the face of the dogs and less if they are strangers, they can see it as a threat.

