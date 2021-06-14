Ewan McGregor’s daughter hits the red carpet with a dog bite to her face

“Last year I dealt with addiction, got sober, and faced severe depression and anxiety. I was in an abusive relationship, I had an abortion, the list goes on … I have had panic attacks since I was a child and did not know that I could live without this paralyzing fear. I didn’t know there was a way to improve. But there is. Help yourself so that others can help you too. And never be ashamed to talk about it, “he said.

Ewan and Clara McGregor. (Keith Tsuji / . for Disney / © GettyImages 1027066194)

After revealing that she had been to a rehabilitation center where “wonderful people” helped her, she said:

“Now I am proud to be clean and sober, without pills, for 110 days… I was ashamed of the abuse that I suffered and that I let happen to me. I blamed myself for a man’s bruises, black eyes, rapes, and seizures. I had a rough year. I have been discovering who I am, but I feel so loved and blessed with what I have now that I thank those who helped me in my dark moments. “