Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara was attacked in the face by a dog



Clara McGregor, the eldest daughter of the Scottish actor, returned to the premiere after going through the emergency room where she received treatments on her face.

A new dress, flattering makeup, and an eye-catching hairstyle without being too extravagant. With a few details more or less, that’s the usual routine an actress needs to get ready to walk the red carpet of the premiere of his film. In no case does the preparation include going to the nearest hospital to receive facial treatments. Up to now.

Yesterday the images of the presentation of the film ‘The Birthday Cake’ were known, and Clara McGregor, the eldest daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, appeared on the red carpet with a scar across her nose. The 24-year-old actress told Instagram that half an hour before the premiere she had to go through the hospital because she had been attacked by a dog.

In the publication, McGregor does not give more details of the accident, but he does provide photos of his time at the hospital, in which he is seen with a smile waiting to be treated. The also producer of the film in which her father has a small participation, is taking her first steps in the world of cinema after dedicating herself to modeling.

In recent years, the young woman had publicly spoken about her parents’ divorce and her estrangement from her famous father, in addition to revealing in 2019 through an extensive text, also through her Instagram profile, her fight against addictions, the abuse she suffered from an ex-boyfriend and her anxiety problems that led her to a rehabilitation center.

“It was really difficult for me to open up, so please be understanding with me,” explained McGregor in his late 2019 post. “It’s a moment of honesty, hoping that it can help others feel less alone. Last year I faced addiction, got sober, and faced severe depression and anxiety. I had an abusive relationship, I had an abortion, the list goes on ”.

In her message, Clara said that she has lived with anxiety since she was four years old. “I have had panic attacks since I was a child and did not know that I could live without this paralyzing fear. I didn’t know there was a way to improve. But there is. Help yourself so that others can also help you, and never be ashamed to talk about it ”, continued the text, in which he also gave details of the abusive relationship although he did not mention the name of his abuser.

“I was ashamed of the abuse that I suffered and that I let happen to me. I blamed myself for the bruises, the black eyes, the rapes and the attacks of a man, “she said in the letter that ended optimistically anyway:” I had a hard year. I was discovering who I am, but I feel so loved and blessed with what I have now that I thank those who helped me in my dark moments. ”