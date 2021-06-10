Ewan McGregor Says He Rediscovered His Love For Star Wars Thanks To The Mandalorian – Tomatazos

After years of requests and waiting, Ewan McGregor is finally on set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in that character’s series that Star Wars has on the way. In a new interview, the interpreter revealed that when he saw The Mandalorian – 91%, the acclaimed show reminded them of all the love and fascination they felt for the saga set in a galaxy far away.

Speaking with Pedro Pascal for Variety, McGregor explained that after watching both seasons of The Mandalorian, fell in love with the Star Wars universe again. Both actors expressed their admiration for each other and also for the careful work that has gone into the franchise series to use practical special effects that help create a more authentic atmosphere on set:

For me, now that I started doing the series of Kenobi, which is similar in the technology they used, took me back into the world of Star Wars, The Mandalorian series and in a way that I did not expect. I had my own experience with this one in the nineties, but I was amazed at how much I liked it.

As you know, the series was created by Jon Favreau and produced by Dave Filoni. Despite the mixed reception of the sequels, the show became a favorite of the vast majority of Star Wars fans and revived the rage for it. It seems that not even good Obi-Wan could resist the charms.

One of the great virtues of the show is that despite being full of references and Easter eggs from the films and series of the franchise, it knew how to keep its own story focused and offering in each new chapter a self-concluding adventure, with only a few exceptions. Children and adults, veteran fans and new fans, all found something to admire in The Mandalorian.

In Kenobi, we will not only have back to Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, there will also be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. The last time both actors were together in Star Wars was in 2005, in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%, and their voices appeared at the climax of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, a scene that was heavily criticized by fans as it did not show the Jedi in full body and we could only hear their voices.

There are very high expectations for the Obi-Wan series, as fans had been asking for a spin-off movie for the Jedi Master for several years, but the box office failure of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56% led to Lucasfilm to make the decision to turn its cinematic spin-offs into Disney Plus series. With the first two seasons of The Mandalorian This proved to be a winning strategy, which is why several productions such as the Cassian Andor, Lando Calrissian and, according to rumors, Anakin Skywalker series are in development.

Star Wars, despite the controversies it has had in recent years, continues to maintain a solid fan base that continues to buy its products and look forward to new productions. In addition to the Disney Plus series, there are new film projects in the works, and it is reasonable to assume that they will be very successful now that the ill-fated sequel trilogy is over.