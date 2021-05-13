Ewan McGregor reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi’s look in the Star Wars series

Actor Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of famed Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars series on Disney plus.

In a recent interview, Ewan McGregor has confirmed that he has started filming the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi and therefore has revealed what this will look like Jedi at the time of Star wars Come in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Y Episode IV: A New Hope. When the Empire begins to rise and he has to protect Luke Skywalker that he is still a child.

In the interview, the actor Ewan McGregor He tried to be very careful with the words he chose, as he did not want to SPOILER.

“I don’t think they can fire me, no.” He admits in the video below. “But they wouldn’t be happy with me at all. Neither does anyone else. It would be a shame to spoil something. That’s the thing with all these revelations, he just spoils them for the fans. “

Ewan McGregor He continued to talk about filming the series and confirmed that the cameras were shooting for a very special scene on May 4, also known as the Star wars day.

“You can play a very special scene on May 4 with someone very special in my life, and that’s all I can tell you about it.”

“I have to say that I am having a really great time. Everything is still there. It feels good. There are some great scripts and great people to work with, and it’s great. I am having a good time”.

What will the story be about?

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat. Since he could not do anything against the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker who became the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader ”.

The cast includes Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

For now there is no release date, but they assure that it will arrive in 2022 to the Disney + streaming platform that you can access by following this link.