Ewan McGregor, Mark Strong and Sam Heughan to star in thriller ‘Everest’

Filmmaker Doug Liman will enlist Ewan McGregor (‘Doctor Sleep’), Mark Strong (‘1917’) and Sam Heughan (‘Bloodshot’) to star in his future adventure film titled ‘Everest‘. The project has been in development since 2012, when it was announced that Tom Hardy would star in the film.

Written by Sheldon Turner (‘Up In The Air’), the film will be based on Jeffrey Archer’s non-fiction novel, ‘Paths of Glory’ (in Spain ‘The Path of Glory’), whose official description is as follows :

Eighty-four years later, George Mallory’s ascent to Everest and his death remain shrouded in mystery. The great British writer Jeffrey Archer manages to turn the story of the legendary climber George Mallory into a fast-paced narrative with a denouement worthy of the best thrillers. In his exhaustive fictionalized recreation, Archer goes back to the mountaineer’s childhood, already obsessed with extreme challenges. Then come his youthful exploits, such as the ascent to the Basilica of Saint Mark as proof of his love for Ruth Turner, or his attempt to scale the Eiffel Tower. But where the book becomes more intense is in the ill-fated ascent of Everest, exciting and surrounded by suspense, as there are still many unsolved questions for which the author proposes some disturbing answers.

The film will begin filming in the UK and Italy next January.