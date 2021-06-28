Ewan McGregor is living one of the best moments of his life

Share

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were confirmed to have just welcomed their first child. Know all the details.

The truth is that the couple managed to keep the entire pregnancy a secret, for this reason, the news that Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had their first child surprised everyone. This was confirmed thanks to the actor’s daughters, Clara and Esther McGregor, who showed their new little brother through Instagram.

“Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my father and Mary: this is the best gift ”, revealed one of Ewan McGregor’s daughters. According to the girl’s publication, the baby that the actor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had is a boy and his name is Laurie. Apparently, it appears that he was born on June 27. With this publication it seems that the relationship between Clara and the actress managed to improve over the years, since at first the young woman came to call Winstead a “piece of garbage” in her social networks.

A new son

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead met on the set of the third season of Fargo in late 2016, but began a relationship in 2017. At that time, the actor had been married for 22 years to production designer Eve Mavrakis, with whom he shares four children: Clara, Esther, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10. For her part, Mary Elizabeth Winstead had been married to director Riley Stearns for 7 years. After the series of FX, both interpreters returned to share distribution with the film Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn).

While enjoying the arrival of his son, Ewan McGregor prepares for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney +. In addition, the actor will be the voice of Pepito Grillo in Guillermo del Toro’s film Pinocchio.

