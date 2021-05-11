Ewan McGregor has shot a “very special scene” for Obi-Wan Kenobi

The actor Ewan McGregor grants a new interview, and with it leaves us new details of the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” what is preparing for Disney +. Obviously, they are simple curiosities of the shoot, but enough to get fans excited.

It all happened during the actor’s last appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live program, where they ended up asking him about the star wars series. In his comments, McGregor dropped a few surprises.

Faced with his words from a few days ago in which he commented that the filming had not yet begun as such, now it completely confirms that start of the main photography (although some clues in that sense had already been seen these days ago). Even more interesting is the fact that it points to you recorded a very special scene with someone who loves very much on May 4, Star Wars Day. This is what the actor responds when asked if they celebrated that special date on set:

Yes, I got to record one very special scene on May 4, with someone very special in my life. That’s all I can tell you.

By asking if it is someone you have appeared with in the past, respond directly with a “No I dont think so”. That is, if someone was thinking of a scene with Hayden Christensen, a stark reminder of his moments in Episodes II and III, it doesn’t seem to be the case. He adds that “not necessarily” must be someone related to him by a family tie.

When asked how it was to put on his old suit again, the actor is excited and advances that her outfit will be slightly different from what we have seen:

It was great. It feels great. We didn’t have a great time. The suit is slightly different than you might expect. But getting back to the role again, it’s great.

This is surprising because the logical thing would be that it was an outfit that moved between the one that he wore at the end of Episode III and the one that we saw the character in Episode IV, which were quite close.

At the end of the interview, the actor once applauded working with the new Stagecraft technology, the same from “The Mandalorian,” which he explains by saying they shoot “inside a big screen,” and which he says feels more realistic.