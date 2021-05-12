Ewan McGregor confirms filming has begun on Obi-Wan Kenobi series

It is done. It is a fact. Sixteen years later Ewan McGregor he again sports a beard and long hair, and wields the lightsaber, characterized as Obi-Wan Kenobi because the filming of the character-centric Star Wars series has officially started. This has been assured by the same actor in an interview, last Monday, on the Jimmy Kimmel Live program on the ABC network.

For the rest, he preferred not to advance too many details. “I don’t think they were going to fire me, but they wouldn’t be very happy with me either. And it’s better not to do spoilers because it would just spoil everything for the fans”, he justified. What he did reveal is that the appearance of his clothing would have some slight changes compared to what we remember from the George Lucas prequel trilogy.

For the rest, the secrecy is such that it did not even want to confirm the presence of Hayden Christensen, also prepared to incarnate again Anakin Skywalker, or rather, Darth Vader, despite the fact that this is already an open “secret”. And we also know that the argument will take place between the events that occurred after Revenge of the Sith and before that A new hope (the original 1977 film, and with Alec Guinness playing Obi-Wan, a role for which he was nominated, as a supporting role, at the Oscars).

What Ewan McGregor had no qualms about was in praise of filming with Stagecraft technology, used in the series The Mandalorian, with huge 4K resolution LED screens that recreate the fantastic scenarios, thus allowing the actors position yourself much better in the setting.

The initial idea for the Obi-Wan spin-off was for it to be a movie, but the one that the most recent trilogy has not left the desired aftertaste among fans of the galactic saga and new viewers, or that the Han Solo spin-off it was a puncture in cinemas, in contrast to how well both seasons of The Mandalorian, (added to the interest generated by the announcement of another series, The Book of Boba Fett), have led Lucasfilm and Disney to opt for the series and streaming route to bring us back to the jedi master and the stories in that galaxy far, far away.

At the moment there is no release date for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, but everything indicates that it could be available on the Disney Plus platform in the first half of 2022, and that will surely consist of six one-hour episodes.