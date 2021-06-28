Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome their first child

Until 2017, Ewan McGregor had managed to maintain a status as one of the most stable couples in Hollywood with his then wife. Eve mavrakis having served more than twenty years together and four children. However, no one would have guessed that his arrival in the fifth season of Fargo – 97% would give a radical turn to their life. Within the series where the actor played a pair of twin brothers, he made a couple with Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

But that romance went beyond the screens and rumors of an alleged infidelity began to emerge. After the Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82% were invited to a dinner with the actor’s family to welcome him, everything began to fall apart. Ewan and his wife divorced, and there were many moments of anger and complaint at least from their eldest daughter Clara Mathilde McGregor.

The young actress and model was carried away by her emotions several times, which could be observed in her social networks on more than one occasion when she threw hints about her father saying that her mother deserved better, or even when she directly referred to Winstead as “rubbish”. After almost four years of that difficult moment for the family, it seems that everything has been overcome.

On her official Instagram account, McGregor’s daughter gave a surprise that no one expected, as she revealed that her father and her current partner have just had a baby. Clara shared a photo holding the little boy and congratulating Ewan and Mary on their new family member.

Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my dad and Mary – this is the best gift.

Since the relationship between the actors became known, they have rarely spoken about it directly, but they did show themselves many times during different walks. As they have tried to manage their relationship, the arrival of the baby was also handled with great care and discretion. After the family conflicts, the photograph shows that the relationship with her daughters has improved, in addition to other previous images that the model has published.

During an interview with The Times, Clara McGregor He apologized for his aggressive reaction to his father’s romance (and infidelity), assuring that he knew that this had not been the most mature way to handle the situation.

I was angry and very upset. There was a lot to build and a lot to deal with, not to make excuses or anything like that, but yeah, it wasn’t my best moment.

Ewan, for his part, in 2019 assured that he was happy with his current partner, emphasizing that he was better and everything was on the right track. So far the couple has not spoken; Meanwhile, Ewan has been focused on the project that takes him back to the Star Wars universe as Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new Disney Plus series that is in full swing.

