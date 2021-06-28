Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have fathered their first child together

Although they have kept the entire pregnancy a secret, the good news also flies and a new Padawan must be welcomed into the world: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead just had their first baby together. It has been revealed by the actor’s daughters, Clara and Esther McGregor, on their Instagram accounts:

“Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my father and Mary: this is the best gift.” According to his sister’s post, the baby is a boy and his name is Laurie and it seems that he was born this same June 27th. With this publication it seems that the relationship between Clara and her father’s girlfriend has improved over the years, since at first she came to call Winstead a “piece of garbage” on her social networks.

Ewan McGregor (50) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (36) met on the set of the third season of ‘Fargo’ in late 2016 and began dating in 2017. McGregor had then been married for 22 years to production designer Eve Mavrakis and They share four children: Clara, Esther, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10. Winstead had been married to director Riley Stearns for 7 years. After the FX series, both interpreters have returned to share the filming of ‘Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)’ where he played Roman Sionis and she Helena Bertinelli.

Next projects

‘Star Wars’ fans will be very clear on what McGregor is working on right now: the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series for Disney +; but he will also be the voice of Pepito Grillo in Guillermo del Toro’s film Pinocchio. On the other hand, the animated film ‘The Land of Sometimes’ and the Marc Forster comedy ‘The Cow’ are in pre-production. His latest releases have been the series ‘Halston’ produced by Ryan Murphy for Netflix and in the United States the criminal thriller ‘The Birthday Cake’ directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos.

Winstead (who we remember is Ramona Flowers from ‘Scott Pilgrim Against the World’ and Huntress in the DC Extended Universe) has the action movie ‘Kate’ pending for release in September for Netflix with Woody Harrelson. As she described herself in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Kate is a ruthless killer who has a job in Tokyo and is poisoned. She discovers that she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she embarks on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, he forges a bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on the mission together. It’s a brutal and honest killer story! “