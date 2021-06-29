Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had a son! The leading actors in the movie “Birds Of Pray” welcomed their first young child together, according to their older stepsisters.

According to People, Ewan’s eldest daughter, Clara McGregor, introduced her dad and Mary Elizabeth’s little son this Sunday on her Instagram.

“Welcome to the world, little brother, congratulations to my Dad & Mary, this is the greatest gift,” Clara wrote with two photos with her little brother.

Clara’s younger sister, Esther, 19, also welcomed her baby brother on her Instagram.

“Meeting my little brother seeing me as a pirate. I recommend it! “Welcome to the little Laurie family.”

The funny thing is that Mary Elizabeth did not publicly share the news that she was pregnant and was not photographed with baby bump either. See? PRIVACY!

The 50-year-old actor is also the father of Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

McGregor and Winstead met on the set of the Fargo series in late 2016.

So, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had a son! Congratulations!

Yep, Clara was the one who insulted Mary Elizabeth. Of course, the baby is not to blame for anything

Share this news!