After more than 20 years of marriage, actor Ewan McGregor, 49, and his wife, Eve Mavrakis, 53, have signed their divorce. Although the couple had broken up in 2017, since then they maintained a dispute for the distribution of their fortune and the custody and support of their four daughters in common. The « Fargo » star was the one who filed for divorce in January 2018, when he initially cited « irreconcilable differences » to justify the separation and requested joint custody of his daughters. The daughters have always made pineapple around the mother. One of them, Esther, even published a video criticizing her father’s new partner.