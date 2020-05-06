The former French defense Patrice Evra confessed that the Scottish Sir Alex Ferguson told him that Manchester United was going to go for C in 2013Ristiano Ristiano and Gareth Bale, guaranteeing “99 percent” that they would succeed, and assured that even the Portuguese confirmed that he would return.

Speaking for ‘UTD Podcast’, Evra recalled a conversation with the Scotsman, in which he indicated that the team would be strengthened in the summer with the return of Madeira and the hiring of the Welsh winger, who, however, would end up in the Madrid ranks that summer.

“He told me: ‘My goal is that I am 99 percent sure that we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to get back to the Champions League. 99 percent, ‘”Evra said.

In addition, the exlateral claimed to also have the approval of Cristiano. “To be fair, when I talk to Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss and that he would join United. He told me this, “he said. But the Portuguese striker finally stayed at the white club, with which he would win the ‘Champions’ the following year.

This conversation with Ferguson came weeks before the veteran coach announced that he was leaving the team after 24 years in charge, which the Frenchman called “perhaps, the most difficult moment“of his career in the English team.

“Two weeks before that, I remember there were many media outlets saying that Ferguson might retire next year, and he said: ‘Patrice, I will never retire. I will be here another 10 years’“After two weeks, when we got to Carrington, I saw all those cameras and thought, ‘Wow, someone did something wrong, we’re in trouble,'” he recalled.

So ‘Fergie’ came into the locker room “to talk to everyone and that’s never good news,” Evra said. The Scotsman confirmed that the rumors were true and that he was withdrawing because his wife needed him. “He especially apologized to Robin (van Persie) and Shinji (Kagawa), because he just brought them in,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was a difficult day. I was never afraid of Sir Alex Ferguson, but I was always afraid of disappointing him, of playing a game badly and disappointing him“said the former defense.

