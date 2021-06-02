Evolution | Darkness steps into the ring of politics – El Sol de México

Manuel Leal Peña, better known in Mexican popular culture as Tinieblas, is fighting his last battle, now as a candidate for mayor Venustiano Carranza, in the west of Mexico City.

Considered a living legend of the ring and one of the most recognized figures in Mexican wrestling, alongside El Santo and Blue Demon – with whom he recorded several films – the 81-year-old athlete had been partially retired from professional wrestling since three years ago.

Now, with this social commitment ahead of him, the fighter tells us about this last fight of which by the way, he assures that he will remove his mask if he is victorious.

This 2021 is half a century since his debut as a fighter. How does it feel?

For me it is satisfying to have a career of so many years in wrestling, I will meet them on August 20 and I think we will have to do something great to commemorate it. Now I realize the strength that this character acquired through so many years, not only in Mexico, but in other countries … So I thank God for the strength he has given me and for the desire to move forward, now with this campaign that I am carrying out as a candidate; This will be another fight, but for a good cause, that of serving the people.

And he has said that if he wins, he will remove his mask.

Yes that’s how it is. From the first day, when I am already mayor, the public will be the one to remove my mask. Because I had many encounters, many fights of mask against mask or mask against hair, but now it will be something very different. I’m going to make myself known to all the people, although I already know in advance that after that people will want to see me arrive with a mask, and if they want to, I will, with great pleasure.

It is ironic that after 50 years of protecting the mask, now it would be the people who take it off.

Yes, and that was my decision, I am going to give my name and appear as any citizen, so that they can see whoever is running the mayor’s office.

When was the first time you were interested in social struggle?

Initially, I joined the Progressive Social Networks party because, in addition to being a politician, I am also a social fighter, and I have had that since my character began to rise. For example, I had a question section in a magazine, and there I had a lot of communication with people who asked me for advice and who asked me about history, and as a result of all that communication I had I was known as “The wise giant” . I liked that a lot and it was very successful, because it lasted more than 10 years in the people’s taste. But I became much more interested in being a social fighter because I too have suffered and struggled from a very young age. Since I was 10 or 12 years old, I was a street trader, there near Lagunilla, close to Tepito, and there I saw very difficult things, especially for a child, and all that gave me a goal to move forward. Then I got into bodybuilding, with which they began to hire me as a model, and then in the cinema as an extra, because in fact I wanted to be an actor, but in the gym where I trained there were some wrestlers that I became friends with and they they began to teach me to fight. Already with the character of Tinieblas, because they have called me to go to hospitals and orphanages, to go to see the disabled or evicted people, because that way we inject life into them, and I have always liked that social work of visiting people, to go to schools to talk with children about many topics that are so important, and all that has given me a guideline to teach and motivate youth.

What are Tinieblas’s proposals for Venustiano Carranza mayor?

Look, there is a lot of insecurity. I have walked in the dark places where many candidates do not get into, in the slums, in the areas where families cannot go out at certain times and where. Sometimes the patrols do not arrive because even they are afraid. And just like that, there are other situations such as sidewalks, garbage, light … There are places that are fixed, but others leave them forgotten and that should not be. As a candidate, I have gone house to house and business to business to get in and talk with people who tell me they want support and who ask me not to be like the other politicians who come, talk and don’t come back … That is the people I want to help.

We all know cases of great athletes who have given Mexico a lot of pride, and later, as politicians, they are not so brilliant.

Yes, it is true, and I tell you one thing, I do not want to fall into the same thing, I want to serve. I’m not looking for power or money; what I did I already did within my career. People know me and they know that I am not a rich person, my only ambition is to want to help people, serve, listen, but I do not sell myself. I have lived in this place for more than 50 years and I have seen unfair things, many unfair things, I myself have gone to the mayor’s office to request support and they have never given it to me. We also need to intensify the sport, give that entrance to all the youth, so that there is not so much crime, we must prosecute them on a good path.

The hug of the bear and the iron were some of his most popular movements as a wrestler, will he apply them if he becomes mayor?

(Laughter) The hug of the bear yes, it can be, for those who misbehave or also an iron, from the third string, and I know what they will have with that. Now, as they say out there, let’s see if the power mafia will leave us, but I know that with the support of the people we will do it, because we already need a change.

What if it doesn’t get it right?

Let them tell me, of course … I will be aware and I will verify that the people who work with me comply, I will be aware of that. My job will be to be on the street, not just at a desk commanding, but doing things as they should be, it will be my job that all the people of this mayor’s office are completely satisfied and I will do the impossible so that everyone is happy.

What if he doesn’t win?

Well look, honestly I was already retired, I was just behind the scenes. I have two children who have two wrestling companies, one that is about to open, is called Nación Lucha Libre and I am behind them, only as a counselor, and apart from that I would continue to tour with some talks that I give to take a positive message to people, sharing some ideas from the entire career I have had, because there were 9,604 fights, there will be 9,605 with this one, but I feel like not winning. And if not, I will retire, I also want to dedicate myself to my family and have the freedom to go out a little.

Before finishing the talk, Tinieblas adds that he also finished a book with his biography, in which he will include all his life stories, anecdotes and remarkable photographs:

“Win or lose, I’m also going to launch my book and I think that will also be very interesting,” he points out.

