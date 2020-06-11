Since the entry into force of democracy in Spain, after the death of Franco and the transition, the country has become an appropriate preserve for those who have wanted to make their fortune in institutional and business corruption. Panini Comics in its Evolution line brings us this reissue of the great work of Víctor Santos, Intachable: 30 years of corruption.

The great cases of corruption in Spain began to uncover well into the 21st century, but the plots they narrated came from much further back, from the nineties of the 20th century, with operations as well known as the Naseiro case, which undoubtedly served, together with the plot Gurtel, as an inspiration to the author to undertake this graphic novel, which is unraveling the steps that a corrupt person goes through from the lowest of the local political sphere to his aspirations for a position in the highest spheres of power. A route that is usually long, full of forks and opportunities to climb and make a name, a respectable image that behind a charming smile hides the worst perfidy.

Money is often the dark object of desire, although it also becomes the tool to go far, tickets to sacrifice to buy loyalties, to close mouths, to reach a new step in the organization. Interested personal relationships, convenient marriages to gain momentum, betrayal and dirty laundry that it is better to keep hidden so that they do not affect that future project that not everyone manages to complete. When Víctor Santos (Torrent, Valencia, 1977) tackled the making of Intachable: 30 Years of Corruption, this stark comic packed with reality slaps, had not yet uncovered other famous cases in Spain such as the Punic plot, training courses by unions or the ERE Case. However, his fictional plot is applicable in terms of dramatic adaptation to any of them.

Víctor Santos has been demonstrating his ability as a complete author for many years and with considerable success. Just look at the shelves and see how we treasure your Polar tomes. He does not hide, he even shows us his soul when we see those faces that can go from hieratic to the most painful grimace, from the forced smile to the one that arises spontaneously. The electrifying action becomes a smooth movement, with dramatic pauses that serve as a transition. History does not stop, like life. The reading of Intachable is done smoothly, we are not even stopped by time jumps or changes between scenes. It is difficult not to devour the more than one hundred pages of a single session.

The but that can be put to the new edition of this work is the moment in which it reaches us. Our minds are already saturated with cases of this type and the surprise that it could generate in its day to tackle the issue of corruption so crudely, and all the elements that surround it, has now been overtaken by the barrage of cases that have numbed the feeling of indignation that can be had before such a mass of characters. Corruption is a scourge of current Spanish society and will continue to be for a long time. Corruption is institutionalized, in such a way that many times it seems that the one who thinks that putting his hand into a shady business, to get rich easily and with little effort, is better seen than the honest one who goes out every day to work to carry a plate home food and pay your taxes without disappointment.

Unimpeachable is an accurate portrait of how, through the great real estate growth that Spain had in the past, a multitude of subjects of very reprehensible morals, took possession of parcels of power typical of criminals. The problem is that it was not about murderers, thieves to use or abusers, that was secondary. First they were Mayors or Councilors of Urbanism after the initials of any political party.

Impeccable. 30 years of corruption

URL: Panini Comics

Author : Victor Santos

Publication date : 2020-05-05

ISBN: 9788413344683

Number of pages : 112

Description: In the shadow of the Spanish real estate bubble, corruption became widespread in hundreds of municipalities in our country. Víctor Santos, cartoonist with a steady hand, agile narration and forceful graphics, approaches this dark reality to narrate the story that no one dared to tell. That of César Gallardo, father of a family, selfless citizen and rising politician. And that of Gabriel Solís, businessman and head of organized crime on the Mediterranean coast. Both united in an interested friendship and an excessive ambition. This is their story and that of a way of life. A history of corruption.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

3.5 3.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)