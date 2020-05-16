Maximum Discretion. A graphic novel with the purest black genre as a background.

Sometimes the human being cannot resist obtaining a greater benefit even at the cost of gambling everything in red or black in a roulette wheel, thinking that the chosen color will always be the winner. Panini Comics through its Evolution line brings us Maximum Discretion, a story that involves four friends and their women, full of drama.

Friendship usually brings together groups of people who often think they know each other perfectly, but each one hides their darkest secrets in a forgotten drawer of an old chest of drawers in a dusty attic. We think that we really know everything about our relatives, our friends and even our neighbors, but the reality is far from those convictions that we take for real without hesitation and when the thunder box is uncovered the surprise is capital in front of that dark area that we had not seen, that drawer that we neither knew where it was nor had imagined opening. An export business of petroleum products will end up revealing a series of illegal maneuvers that will end up splashing the lives, up to those pleasant moments and far from all suspicion, of a group of friends.

Even the best of all of us can hide the most serious lapses or mistakes in everyday life. Identifying this anomaly is difficult even for those who surround us more closely and despite the suspicions that something is not going as usual or that unusual behavior, which raises a doubt, may go unnoticed by all those who gather around A table to celebrate a family event or a barbecue with longtime friends. It is said that the one who is free from sin throws the first stone and no matter how small that secret, which we keep in a dark and deep place, the stone falls from our hand without advancing even a meter. Andreu Martín and Alfonso López, as scriptwriter and draftsman of this work, seem to know a lot about all this reasoning. It is not in vain that we are talking about two authors who have not just arrived at this medium, which is the comic, since both are already with seven decades of existence behind them, it is soon said.

The approach they offer us in this graphic novel may sound familiar to us, several friends who, when they reach adulthood, set up a joint business with which they support their families. A world, that of the company, that can devour anyone who suffers from nerves of steel when decisions have to be made that could mean success or ruin. The options chosen to move forward can mean a major change of course and even embrace a dark side that may consume us over time. The history at hand expresses very accurately ambition and greed, adultery, flirting with people of low morals and high criminal professionalism. Pink life has very gray components before you can grab your golf club cart and draw a few holes at any country club.

It is not Maximum Discretion a story devoid of pain, violence or deadly sins such as greed, pride, anger or lust. It is a hard and deep portrait of a society that embraces corruption and accepts the evil done in exchange for an easy existence and free from economic carefreeness. Alfonso López’s drawing is very expressive and constantly references the feelings present in the characters. It could have stood out more if a better paper had been used for this edition because it is rough and the colorful watercolor type loses tonality, a detail perhaps intended to make a tragic and overwhelming narration more obscure.

Official Synopsis

Antonio, Bernardo, Carlos and Daniel are good friends, but circumstances have led them on very different paths. The first three, with their company ABCSA, use a company dedicated to the export and import of oil derivatives as a cover, in fact, to carry out the export of drug trafficking. Daniel, meanwhile, is a private detective. Maximum discretion is a clear exponent of human greed and how little we really know our closest fellow human beings. A black story full of surprises, which will make Gloria, Daniel’s wife, the key character in his outcome.

Maximum discretion

Author : Andreu Martín

Illustrator: Alfonso Lopez

ISBN: 9788413344690

Number of pages : 112

Description: Four friends star in a black tale that shows that we do not know those around us with the clarity that we think. A world full of secrets that when they come to light end up splashing the good relationships that they and their women seemed to have.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

