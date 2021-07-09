Evoiturette, the futuristic, autonomous and electric coach from skoda

The futuristic reinterpretation eVoiturette was created within the framework of the Skoda ‘Icons are reinvented’ series. Yuhan zhang, interior designer at Skoda and author of the piece, was based on the iconic Voiturette A by Laurin & Klement, with the idea of ​​creating an autonomous carriage for tourists.

The project required more than 400 hours of work and is currently one of the central pieces in the permanent exhibition of the Skoda Museum, the birthplace of Ferdinand Porsche, located in the district of Vratislavice, in the city of Liberec (Czech Republic).

Gallery: Other details of the eVoiturette that Skoda currently exhibits in its museum.

The ‘Icons are reinvented’ program, imagine what the brand’s legendary cars would look like today if they were made by contemporary designers. Thus it was that the young Chinese designer created her personal reinterpretation of the Voiturette A.

This model was the first car made in Mladá Boleslav, in 1905. It was a small two-seater car, of which only 44 units were produced. It had a 7 horsepower V2 engine, drive system and reached a maximum speed of 40 km / h.

The model caught Zhang’s attention when he first saw it in the Skoda Museum exhibit, as it was a simple machine. “But with many beautiful details, even artistic.” In addition, he was inspired by the comfort of sitting on it.

Zhang’s first sketches were blue because for her “it is the color of the future and a symbol of sustainability”, although in her final version she used a combination of red and white “that reinforces the link between the past and the future of the brand” .

Photos: This is the modern carriage that a Skoda designer recreated.

The bodywork was carved from artificial wood, while some components were created with 3D printing. The radiator grille and the wheels use patterns with LEDs, as it is the way its creator wants to establish a connection between the car and its passengers.

“It was a short and intense project that made my dream come true. It was fun to let my imagination run wild and not have to stick with today’s technical limitations, ”said Zhang, describing his feelings working on the piece, which measures 688 x 355 x 327mm and weighs almost 10kg.

