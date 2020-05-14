By Sebastian Quiroz

05/14/2020 8:08 am

After the EVO 2020 face-to-face event was canceled earlier this month, event organizers have announced EVO Online 2020, a series of online tournaments that will take place throughout July. Similarly, a couple of lineup changes have been made from the previous list.

The biggest changes are the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Without a doubt, this is a great blow to the Smash community, as it will be the first time that a game in this series will not be present in EVO in a long time. At the moment the reason behind this decision is unknown, although it probably has to do with the fact that the Nintendo Switch online service is not the best on the market.

These are the games that will be part of EVO Online 2020:

-Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r]

-2ournament of Champions

-Dragon Ball FighterZ

-Tekken 7

-Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

-SoulCalibur VI

-Granblue Fantasy Versus

-Samurai Shodown

Similarly, a series of open tournaments of four more games will be held, among which there is one in high demand. Exactly all of these will be:

-Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

-Killer Instinct

-Them’s Fighting ’Herds

-Skullgirls 2nd Encore

EVO 2020 was to be held in a single weekend that was to take place between July 31 and August 2. However, EVO Online 2020 will take place over five weekends:

-From July 4 to 5

-From July 11 to 12

-From July 18 to 19

-From July 25 to 26

-From July 31 to August 2

Via: EVO

