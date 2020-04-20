Showtime has released the new official trailer for ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’, the long-awaited “spiritual sequel” of the famous series broadcast between 2014 and 2016.

This new installment of ‘Penny Dreadful’ It moves the action from dark Victorian London to bright 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply marked by the social tensions and glamor of Hollywood’s golden age. Following a macabre murder, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) are involved in a dangerous investigation that navigates the complex history of Los Angeles: From the buildings of the first motorways of the city ​​or the strong links with the traditions of the Mexican people, to the espionage missions of the Third Reich in America and the rise of radio preachers.

As they dig deeper into a case that mixes folklore, prophecy, and the cult of death and the devil, Tiago and Lewis discover that they are facing very powerful supernatural forces that threaten to destroy everything.

John Logan, winner of a Tony and a Golden Globe and three times nominated for an Oscar, signs again as creator and screenwriter of this “spiritual descendant of the original ‘Penny Dreadful'” in which he also serves as executive producer alongside Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Michael Aguilar (‘Kidding’) and the Spanish director Paco Cabezas, who repeats as director of several episodes (including the first).

In addition to the aforementioned Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane, the names of Natalie Dormer, who gives life to the great villain, Magda, or Rory Kinnear, who we saw in the original ‘Penny Dreadful’ as the monster of Dr. Frankenstein, stand out in their cast. , and that this time he plays one of the Nazis arriving in the city, Dr. Peter Craft.

Kerry Bish, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Piper Perabo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Lorenza Izzo, Michael Gladis, Dominic Sherwood, Ethan Peck, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves complete the main cast of this production that Movistar + premiere in our country, simultaneously to the United States, starting next Monday, April 27, at the rate of one episode each week.

