Evil die tonight. Trailer and poster of ‘Halloween Kills’

Universal Pictures just released the trailer and poster for ‘Halloween Kills‘, new installment of the mythical saga directed again by David Gordon Green that will be released in theaters in the United States and Spain on October 15.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak reprise their roles from ‘Halloween Night’ in a sequel in which old acquaintances from the franchise return as Nancy Stephens as nurse Marion Chambers, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace or Charles Cyphers as Sheriff Brackett. Other characters from the saga that will also appear are Tommy Doyle, played by Anthony Michael Hall and Lonnie Elam, played by Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, not forgetting Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney, who will once again hide under Michael’s mask. Myers.

Regarding the plot of the film, in which John Carpenter will take over the soundtrack again, minutes after Laurie, her daughter Karen and her granddaughter Allyson left Michael Myers for dead by burning in Laurie’s basement, this is taken rushed to the hospital seriously injured, believing that the monster finally died.

But when Michael makes it out alive, the bloodbath begins. As Laurie prepares to face him once more, all of Haddonfield decides to stand up to the psychopath causing the Strode women to join a group of survivors to end Michael once and for all.

