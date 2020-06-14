Movie Evil Dead will play female lead, goodbye Ash | .

One of the most famous horror movies from the 80’s Evil Dead will return to the big screen with a remake that will now star a woman, so we say goodbye to the famous Ash interpreted by Bruce Campbell.

However the fact that change protagonist it does not mean that Ash does not appear in the new installment in fact it is possible that it also appears in the plot.

It is possible that ending the current pandemic caused by the coronavirus is that they begin with the recordings of the new cinematographic film.

Previously they have been made remakes and sequels of the movie but the excitement of being able to enjoy new material is always something entertaining and amazing for fans.

As you will remember in past movies Sam Raimi will not be the director of « Evil Dead Now » but there will also be a change of director this time the job was given to Lee Cronin, best known for his work with The Hole in the GroundBruce stated during an interview.

You may remember the latest movie based on Evil Dead (infernal possession) was released in 2013, Campbell did not participate in it, in that film the protagonist was Jane Levy.

EVIL DEAD NOW will be the title of the new installment of POSESIÓN INFERNAL. Its director, Lee Cronin (DAMN FOREST, 50 STAGES OF FRIGHT), has been personally chosen by Sam Raimi and the film will tell a whole new story starring a heroine. pic.twitter.com/xFtlHJWaHQ – TerrorActo.Com (@TerrorActo)

June 8, 2020

You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This is going to be a little bit more dynamic, ’added Campbell. ‘We want to keep the series updated. And the mantra, actually, is that our heroes and heroines are normal people. That is what we are going to continue, « Bruce shared.

Fortunately both Raimi and Campbell They are involved in Evil Dead Now thanks to the director’s decision to factor in the creative brain behind the first three movies.

Evil Dead is a cult film in which some university students decided to spend a few days in an old cabin, where they found an ancient book that upon reading it would awaken an evil that would afflict them and hunt one by one.

This film it became a cult movie which to date continues to cause a sensation to his followers.

