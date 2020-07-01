Evidence that Amber Heard was unfaithful to Johnny Depp, leaks photos | .

Compromising images of Heard and Elon Musk in the elevator of Johnny Depp’s penthouse come to light, further proof of infidelity.

This legal conflict between Amber and Johnny is becoming darker and with more evidence against the actress. Since everything started, they have not stopped showing evidence that leaves Heard in the worst situation.

This time, a British media filter compromising images captured from the security cameras of the elevator of the building where Johnny’s home is located, in the images we can clearly see the actress in the company of billionaire Elon Musk.

The alleged infidelity was brought to light by the mad hatter actor, because on several occasions he had mentioned that Amber was unfaithful to Musk and James Franco, when they had barely been a month of « happy marriage », a fact that Heard until the date denies.

But, luckily, there is a video, as well as images of his now ex-wife, in the elevator of his own pent-house accompanied by the businessman who owns Tesla, in the images the actress is seen wearing a bathing suit, covering herself only by a towel while they are quite close and very loving.

And of course, once the images went around the Internet, social network users have not stopped sending offensive comments to Heard due to his notorious infidelity, and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been used again as a sample of I support the actor once again.

Now, thanks to these new evidences, it could be said that this fateful case is far from reaching its end, because as time goes by, more and more things come out that make the case confusing. Likewise, Heard showed new accusations towards Depp , because he assures that during a fight he hanged her.

But, videos have also come to light where Amber herself accepts that it was she who beat the actor. For their part, friends very close to Depp have come out to testify in his favor, arguing that he is a totally honest, respectful and reasonable person, and that it is impossible for him to carry out these acts of which he is cruelly accused by his ex-partner. .