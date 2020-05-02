Meghan Markle sued the company for violating her privacy (Photo: Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle received bad news earlier today as she lost the first round of the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. This, because the judge Mark Warby issued a ruling in favor of the newspaper editor.

As the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the company for publishing a private letter advances, the Judge Warby ruled to reject several claims in response to a petition the defense made on Friday. past, prior to trial.

In a summary published by the portal E! News this Friday, Associated Newspapers noted three items to be dropped from the case: “allegations that (1) the defendant acted dishonestly and in bad faith; (2) the defendant deliberately unearthed or agitated the conflict between the claimant and her father; and (3) the plaintiff was distressed by the defendant’s obvious ‘agenda of posting intrusive or offensive stories about [ella] with the intention of portraying her in a false and damaging light. ’ The reasons for the attack in each aspect of the case are that the accusations are irrelevant in the law, or are inadequately specified., or that it would be disproportionate to litigate the issues raised so that they are excluded from the scope of the case for reasons of case management. ”

The couple lost in English court (Photo: Beretta / Sims / Shutterstock)

And while the summary states that all three categories would be removed, Markle may return with a request for permission to make modifications to the complaint.

In a hearing that was held remotely, last Friday, Associated Newspapers’ attorney argued the allegations of “dishonesty and malicious intent” were irrelevant within a lawsuit for the misuse of private information.

Despite this small step backward, Schillings, the law firm representing Markle, explained that the ruling makes it very clear that the core elements of the case will not change.

“The Duchess’s rights were violated; legal limits were crossed around privacy. As part of this process, the extremes to which Mail on Sunday used distorting, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to attack the Duchess of Sussex have been fully exposed. While the Judge acknowledges that there is a claim of violation of privacy and copyright, we are surprised to see that his ruling suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant“Said a spokesperson for the firm.

Part of Meghan’s letter to her father, Thomas Markle, released by The Mail on Sunday (Photo: File)

Some attorneys agree that the claim went from being a privacy violation lawsuit to simply “a privacy and copyright claim,” according to Mark Stephens, a defamation and privacy expert at the law firm Howard Kennedy. This will help put pressure on the duchess to leave the case..

However, the Hacked Off campaign group told The Guardian newspaper, that the ruling would make no difference to the substantial claim for the misuse of private information.

“Harry and Meghan have been dragged by the Mail, who has launched an intrusion and abuse campaign against Markle in particular, ”explained Nathan Sparkes, the director of policy for Hacked Off.

Last October, Meghan Markle brought legal action against Associated Newspapers for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father. in early 2019. In a statement, Prince Harry wrote that his wife has become “one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press”, which has launched a “ruthless campaign” against her.

