Fans claim that Selena Gomez resorted to a new plastic surgery to transform her face.

Selena Gomez is the protagonist of the new cover of Interview magazine, the star has fallen in love with all her followers with her shocking photos, because she looks like we have never seen her before; However, some of her followers assure that Selena had a new plastic surgery.

Evidence of Selena Gomez’s alleged plastic surgery revealed

Fans are convinced that Selena had an eyebrow lift, including the “Beauty Created” account, stated on Instagram: “OMG! #selenagomez is burning the networks with his new cover and that elevation of the eyebrows “.

However, the site also has a theory that Selena’s eyebrows could be viewed that way by styling and Photoshop editing:

“I vote that it is a high tail with photoshop, but they could be tension threads, or do you think surgery? It is difficult to know just with these photos, we would have to see it without the hair collected. WHAT DO YOU THINK? ”

This is not the first time that Selena has raised rumors of using plastic surgeries, as a few months ago her followers accused her of abusing Botox and hyaluronic acid to transform the beauty of her face: “Is it my imagination or is Selena did your hand go with the Botox or hyaluronic acid? ”

What do you think? Do you think Selena is resorting to plastic surgeries? Or is it just the use of photoshop and a makeup effect?

