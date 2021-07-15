Evidence Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back from a romantic trip to Vegas filled with a lot of inexplicable vampire references, and fans think they might be engaged. Which … maybe? Honestly, there’s a lot of “evidence” to get through here, so let’s jump in.

Exhibit A:

Apparently hairstylist Glen Oropeza posted a series of photos from Kourt and Travis’s Vegas trip and wrote “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time. ” Oh, and? The original post included a diamond ring emoji but was then swapped to a heart. Innnnteresting.

Exhibit B:

Travis’s daughter Alabama posted Kravis’s Vegas pics on Insta Stories and captioned them “So happy for you guys.” Like … maybe she’s just generally happy? Or maybe she’s happy that they’re engaged. * Spirals *

Exhibit C:

British tabloid The Sun dropped a report claiming Kravis got engaged on the trip, something that has yet to be confirmed by any other outlet or Kourt and Travis themselves. Their source alleged “I think Travis has been planning the proposal for ages. They want to start their own family together — that is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together. “

Obviously, take all of this with a giant heaping of salt because neither Kourtney nor Travis have confirmed annnnything, and we all know how Kravis fans (me) love to read into things. But obviously, it’s time to speculate wildly via a poll!

