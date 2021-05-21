Everything your home can do for your health

(Photo: Oscar Wong via Getty Images)

If the pandemic has revealed something, it is that the houses in which we live are not only a space to sleep. As we spend more time inside our homes, living in a pleasant and comfortable environment has become a priority, although not everyone can afford it.

This topic was discussed at length in one of the dialogues of the Regen conference, which is held blended in the TRIPLE Ferraz coworking in Madrid, a healthy building built under energy efficiency criteria, until May 22.

In the talk Should we understand sustainability from a complexity perspective?, Several experts discussed the housing model of the future and how energy efficiency is not only positive for the planet, but also for people’s daily lives.

Penelope Retamal, head of GEOH and an expert in sustainable construction explained during the conversation that the residential sector is responsible for 18% of energy consumption in Spain and related the advantages of passive houses. This type of building uses the resources of bioclimatic architecture, which makes it more efficient in terms of energy.

A house of this type consumes 80% less than a traditional house. In all of them resources are available so that ventilation is natural, avoiding situations such as having to wear a jacket in August because the air conditioning is at maximum or short sleeves in January due to excessive heating. In addition, materials such as cork are used as insulators.

The type of space in which we live determines our health space Bieito Silva

Bieito Silva, from WELL and the Technological Institute of Galicia, recalls how the pandemic has highlighted the impact that the building in which we live can have on us

