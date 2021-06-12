Everything you wanted to know about mining farms

Cryptocurrencies are one of the most interesting assets, not only because of the amount of them that it is possible to acquire, but also because of the technology they use to, in some way, have a shape.

For cryptocurrency transactions to take place, the figure of miners is needed. His work is similar to that of the classic worker who extracts minerals from the ground. But for this they do not use explosives or pickaxes, but computer equipment.

Cryptocurrency mining consists of solving complex mathematical puzzles that complete blockchains within the blockchain. Once there is a complete sequence, the miner gets a reward in the form of the cryptocurrency he is mining.

But this activity requires a lot of energy and powerful computer equipment. This technology could be carried out until a few years ago with computers like the one you have at home, but each time the requirements have been increasing. Something logical, since the faster the puzzles are solved, the more reward you get. And cryptocurrency mining can be very profitable.

In the domestic sphere, mining cryptocurrencies it is not profitable in Spain. First of all, for the price of electricity. The costs exceed the earnings that a miner can earn individually. And for that same reason, it would no longer only take a very powerful and expensive equipment to make a profit. We would need several computers to make the investment profitable and ensure a return. Also, mining one cryptocurrency is not as profitable as another.

Cryptocurrency farms, what are they?

A cryptocurrency farm has the same meaning as a poultry farm, to make a profit. They are facilities in which we find a large number of computers performing crypto mining tasks. Computers are often used laptops equipped with very powerful graphics cards, remember that this factor is essential for profitable activity. In addition, farms are often established in places where electricity is cheap. Iceland, which obtains electricity through geothermal energy, is one of the havens of mining farms.

But it is China that monopolizes the crypto mining tasks, since it is estimated that 70% of the miners’ work is located on farms in the Asian giant. Countries like Iran have banned mining activitiesas there have been numerous outages. of electricity in major cities due to energy consumption. Legislation regarding mining of crypto assets is either non-existent or has very vague regulation. It should be remembered that cryptocurrencies are fully delocalized and do not belong to any institution or government.