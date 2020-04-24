Vinaigrette, mayonnaise, farofa and various meats: learn to prepare a complete barbecue

Today, April 24, the Day of the Barbecue is celebrated. But, there is no need for a specific date for Brazilians to put the grill on the grill and put the meat to roast, is not it? In fact, you probably know that to prepare this meal the way we love it most, it doesn’t take much in general. Therefore, the Kitchen Guide will help you make a complete barbecue for you and the family members who live with you, respecting social isolation.

Basically, you will need a variety of meats, white rice and some side dishes, such as sauces, vinaigrette, farofa, mayonnaise and cassava. If you have any questions on how to make any of these recipes, check out the step by step below and set up a complete barbecue to celebrate the date.

BBQ Vinaigrette Sauce

Time: 30min (+ 30min rest)

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Vinaigrette BBQ Sauce Ingredients

2 medium chopped onions

5 chopped tomatoes

1 chopped green pepper

1/2 cup chopped green tea

1/2 cup of chopped green olives

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup of tea vinegar

1/2 cup water

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients well and let it sit for 30 minutes before serving.

Potato practice mayonnaise

Time: 20min (+ 1h refrigerator)

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Practical potato mayonnaise ingredients

5 diced potatoes

1 grated carrot

100g chopped green olives

1/2 cup chopped green tea

1 cup (mayonnaise) tea

Salt to taste

Parsley to decorate

Preparation mode

Cook the potatoes in boiling water until tender. Drain and let cool. Mix with the grated carrot, the olive, the green smell, the mayonnaise and salt. Spread on a platter, garnish with parsley and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve.

Barbecue farofa

Time: 20min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Barbecue farofa ingredients

1/3 cup of tea

1 cup of chopped bacon

1 chopped onion

1 can drained green corn

1/2 can drained pea

1/2 chopped seedless red pepper

3 cups of corn flour

Salt to taste

Modthe preparation

Heat a pan with half the oil over medium heat, fry the bacon and onion until golden. Add corn, peas, pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the flour, salt, mix and turn off the heat. Serve.

Manioc with garlic

Time: 45min

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1kg of peeled manioc in pieces

Salt to taste

4 tablespoons of olive oil

4 sliced ​​garlic cloves

Preparation mode

Place the cassava in a pressure cooker, cover with water and salt and cook for 25 minutes, over low heat after the pressure starts. Turn off, let off the pressure and open the pan. Remove the cassava with a slotted spoon and transfer to a serving dish. Heat a frying pan with half the oil over medium heat and fry the garlic until golden brown. Sprinkle over the manioc, season with salt to taste, drizzle with the remaining oil and serve immediately.

Green BBQ Sauce

Time: 10min

Yield: 3 servings

Difficulty: easy

Green BBQ Sauce Ingredients

1 jar of natural yogurt (180g)

1 cup (mayonnaise) tea

1 tablespoon mustard

1 cup (chives) chives

50g pitted green olives

2 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

Preparation mode

Beat all the ingredients in a blender until it forms a creamy consistency, place in an ovenproof dish and serve with barbecue or salads.

Grilled picanha on the grill

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Grilled Picanha ingredients on the grill

1 piece of steak in thick steaks (1kg)

Coarse salt to taste

Flour to accompany

Vinaigrette sauce

1 chopped onion

3 chopped tomatoes

1 chopped yellow pepper

1/2 cup chopped green tea

3 tablespoons of oil

1 lemon juice

Salt to taste

Preparation mode

For the vinaigrette, mix in a bowl the onion, tomato, pepper, green scent, oil, lemon juice and salt. Reserve in the refrigerator.

Season the picanha steaks with coarse salt and cook on a grill, over high heat, for 12 minutes, turning half the time, or until golden brown. Serve with vinaigrette and manioc flour.

Stuffed garlic bread

Time: 30min

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

3 cloves of garlic

1 cup of iced milk

Salt to taste

1 cup of olive oil

1 cup of chopped mozzarella cheese

1 cup chopped provolone cheese

6 french breads

Preparation mode

Put the garlic, milk and salt in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Add the oil in wire, without beating until it thickens and forms a thick cream, if necessary add more oil. Mix half of this cream with the cheeses. Make a hole in the breads and fill with the cheese mixture. Brush the loaves with the rest of the garlic cream and place on the grill until lightly browned.

Kafta In Skewer

Time: 1 am

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Kafta ingredients on skewers

1 slice of bread without shell

2 tablespoons of milk

500g of lean ground meat (duckling or rump)

2 grated onions

1/4 cup chopped mint

2 tablespoons chopped green scent

2 tablespoons of flour

2 teaspoons of Syrian pepper

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing

Preparation mode

Moisten the bread with the milk. In a bowl, mix the bread, meat, onion, mint, green scent, flour, pepper and salt, kneading with your hands until a uniform mixture is formed. Divide small portions of the kafta and wrap in barbecue sticks until it is shaped like a cylinder. Bake on a grill or in a pan greased with oil, in a medium oven, preheated, for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and serve, if desired, accompanied by lemon.

Skewer 3 flavors

Time: 1:30

Yield: 15

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1kg of diced rump

1kg boneless and skinless chicken breast, cut into cubes

500g diced fresh Tuscan sausage

4 chopped garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation mode

In a bowl, season the meat, chicken and sausage with garlic, onion, salt and pepper. Leave reserved to pick the seasoning for 15 minutes. On the barbecue stick, insert 1 cube of meat, 1 of chicken and 1 of sausage. Bake on a barbecue grill for 15 minutes, turning occasionally, or until golden brown. If desired, serve with pasta salad.

Curd cheese with honey

Time: 20min

Yield: 6 units

Difficulty: easy

Rennet cheese ingredients with honey

6 curd cheese skewers

1/2 cup of honey

Preparation mode

Place the rennet cheese on the grill and bake for 5 minutes, turning to brown evenly.

Brush with the honey, little by little, until baking and browning.

Remove and serve the curd cheese skewer with honey, if desired, accompanied by vinaigrette.

Sausage and rennet cheese skewer

Time: 30min

Yield: 5 units

Difficulty: easy

Sausage and rennet cheese skewer ingredients

500g diced coalho cheese

3 slices of pepperoni sausage in slices

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Garlic sauce

3 chopped garlic cloves

1/3 cup (iced) tea

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of salt

Ground black pepper to taste

1/3 cup of tea

4 tablespoons of olive oil

Preparation mode

For the sauce, blend the garlic, milk, vinegar, salt and pepper in a blender until smooth. Without stopping beating, pour the oil and the oil in wire until it is thick. Pour into a bowl and keep in the refrigerator. Combine the rennet cheese cubes with the sausage on wooden skewers for barbecue. Heat a grill and oil it. Brown the skewers on both sides and place on a platter. Serve with the garlic sauce.

If you live alone or in an apartment, know that it is also possible to prepare a barbecue in the quarantine.

