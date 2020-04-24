Vinaigrette, mayonnaise, farofa and various meats: learn to prepare a complete barbecue
Kitchen Guide – Everything you need to have a complete barbecue
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Today, April 24, the Day of the Barbecue is celebrated. But, there is no need for a specific date for Brazilians to put the grill on the grill and put the meat to roast, is not it? In fact, you probably know that to prepare this meal the way we love it most, it doesn’t take much in general. Therefore, the Kitchen Guide will help you make a complete barbecue for you and the family members who live with you, respecting social isolation.
Basically, you will need a variety of meats, white rice and some side dishes, such as sauces, vinaigrette, farofa, mayonnaise and cassava. If you have any questions on how to make any of these recipes, check out the step by step below and set up a complete barbecue to celebrate the date.
BBQ Vinaigrette Sauce
Time: 30min (+ 30min rest)
Yield: 10 servings
Difficulty: easy
Vinaigrette BBQ Sauce Ingredients
2 medium chopped onions
5 chopped tomatoes
1 chopped green pepper
1/2 cup chopped green tea
1/2 cup of chopped green olives
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 cup of olive oil
1/2 cup of tea vinegar
1/2 cup water
Preparation mode
In a bowl, mix all the ingredients well and let it sit for 30 minutes before serving.
Potato practice mayonnaise
Time: 20min (+ 1h refrigerator)
Yield: 4 servings
Difficulty: easy
Practical potato mayonnaise ingredients
5 diced potatoes
1 grated carrot
100g chopped green olives
1/2 cup chopped green tea
1 cup (mayonnaise) tea
Salt to taste
Parsley to decorate
Preparation mode
Cook the potatoes in boiling water until tender. Drain and let cool. Mix with the grated carrot, the olive, the green smell, the mayonnaise and salt. Spread on a platter, garnish with parsley and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve.
Barbecue farofa
Time: 20min
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: easy
Barbecue farofa ingredients
1/3 cup of tea
1 cup of chopped bacon
1 chopped onion
1 can drained green corn
1/2 can drained pea
1/2 chopped seedless red pepper
3 cups of corn flour
Salt to taste
Modthe preparation
Heat a pan with half the oil over medium heat, fry the bacon and onion until golden. Add corn, peas, pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the flour, salt, mix and turn off the heat. Serve.
Manioc with garlic
Time: 45min
Yield: 8
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients
1kg of peeled manioc in pieces
Salt to taste
4 tablespoons of olive oil
4 sliced garlic cloves
Preparation mode
Place the cassava in a pressure cooker, cover with water and salt and cook for 25 minutes, over low heat after the pressure starts. Turn off, let off the pressure and open the pan. Remove the cassava with a slotted spoon and transfer to a serving dish. Heat a frying pan with half the oil over medium heat and fry the garlic until golden brown. Sprinkle over the manioc, season with salt to taste, drizzle with the remaining oil and serve immediately.
Green BBQ Sauce
Time: 10min
Yield: 3 servings
Difficulty: easy
Green BBQ Sauce Ingredients
1 jar of natural yogurt (180g)
1 cup (mayonnaise) tea
1 tablespoon mustard
1 cup (chives) chives
50g pitted green olives
2 garlic cloves
Salt to taste
Preparation mode
Beat all the ingredients in a blender until it forms a creamy consistency, place in an ovenproof dish and serve with barbecue or salads.
Grilled picanha on the grill
Time: 30min
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: easy
Grilled Picanha ingredients on the grill
1 piece of steak in thick steaks (1kg)
Coarse salt to taste
Flour to accompany
Vinaigrette sauce
1 chopped onion
3 chopped tomatoes
1 chopped yellow pepper
1/2 cup chopped green tea
3 tablespoons of oil
1 lemon juice
Salt to taste
Preparation mode
For the vinaigrette, mix in a bowl the onion, tomato, pepper, green scent, oil, lemon juice and salt. Reserve in the refrigerator.
Season the picanha steaks with coarse salt and cook on a grill, over high heat, for 12 minutes, turning half the time, or until golden brown. Serve with vinaigrette and manioc flour.
Stuffed garlic bread
Time: 30min
Yield: 6
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients
3 cloves of garlic
1 cup of iced milk
Salt to taste
1 cup of olive oil
1 cup of chopped mozzarella cheese
1 cup chopped provolone cheese
6 french breads
Preparation mode
Put the garlic, milk and salt in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Add the oil in wire, without beating until it thickens and forms a thick cream, if necessary add more oil. Mix half of this cream with the cheeses. Make a hole in the breads and fill with the cheese mixture. Brush the loaves with the rest of the garlic cream and place on the grill until lightly browned.
Kafta In Skewer
Time: 1 am
Yield: 10 servings
Difficulty: easy
Kafta ingredients on skewers
1 slice of bread without shell
2 tablespoons of milk
500g of lean ground meat (duckling or rump)
2 grated onions
1/4 cup chopped mint
2 tablespoons chopped green scent
2 tablespoons of flour
2 teaspoons of Syrian pepper
Salt to taste
Oil for greasing
Preparation mode
Moisten the bread with the milk. In a bowl, mix the bread, meat, onion, mint, green scent, flour, pepper and salt, kneading with your hands until a uniform mixture is formed. Divide small portions of the kafta and wrap in barbecue sticks until it is shaped like a cylinder. Bake on a grill or in a pan greased with oil, in a medium oven, preheated, for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and serve, if desired, accompanied by lemon.
Skewer 3 flavors
Time: 1:30
Yield: 15
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients
1kg of diced rump
1kg boneless and skinless chicken breast, cut into cubes
500g diced fresh Tuscan sausage
4 chopped garlic cloves
1 chopped onion
Salt and black pepper to taste
Preparation mode
In a bowl, season the meat, chicken and sausage with garlic, onion, salt and pepper. Leave reserved to pick the seasoning for 15 minutes. On the barbecue stick, insert 1 cube of meat, 1 of chicken and 1 of sausage. Bake on a barbecue grill for 15 minutes, turning occasionally, or until golden brown. If desired, serve with pasta salad.
Curd cheese with honey
Time: 20min
Yield: 6 units
Difficulty: easy
Rennet cheese ingredients with honey
6 curd cheese skewers
1/2 cup of honey
Preparation mode
Place the rennet cheese on the grill and bake for 5 minutes, turning to brown evenly.
Brush with the honey, little by little, until baking and browning.
Remove and serve the curd cheese skewer with honey, if desired, accompanied by vinaigrette.
Sausage and rennet cheese skewer
Time: 30min
Yield: 5 units
Difficulty: easy
Sausage and rennet cheese skewer ingredients
500g diced coalho cheese
3 slices of pepperoni sausage in slices
1 tablespoon of olive oil
Garlic sauce
3 chopped garlic cloves
1/3 cup (iced) tea
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon of salt
Ground black pepper to taste
1/3 cup of tea
4 tablespoons of olive oil
Preparation mode
For the sauce, blend the garlic, milk, vinegar, salt and pepper in a blender until smooth. Without stopping beating, pour the oil and the oil in wire until it is thick. Pour into a bowl and keep in the refrigerator. Combine the rennet cheese cubes with the sausage on wooden skewers for barbecue. Heat a grill and oil it. Brown the skewers on both sides and place on a platter. Serve with the garlic sauce.
If you live alone or in an apartment, know that it is also possible to prepare a barbecue in the quarantine.
