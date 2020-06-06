Xiaomi is a company that has a wide range of products that move away from the world of smartphones, such as a cap that can keep you from going bald or an electric bicycle, among others. In addition, many of them end up having enormous success over time, as is the case of your batteries, which stand out for having five times more power than normal batteries.

The Asian company presented in China last May the Mijia Super Baterry, its alkaline batteries They stand out for having up to five times more power than a conventional battery, as well as high resistance to low temperatures and high power. If before it was the famous rabbit of Duracell the dominator of this sector, in the last hours the batteries of the Chinese company have achieved great success, as pointed out by News MyDrivers.

On May 20, the Mijia Super Battery was officially funded. A pack of four batteries whose price is 16.9 yuan, about 2.12 euros to change, and which has achieved a crowdfunding in which a total of 81,000 people and which has reached a figure of 2.09 million yuan, about 261,500 euros approximately to change, which has meant a figure 62 times higher than the financing objective.

Alkaline batteries with 5 times more power that have been a success

The Mijia Super Battery offer 2 to 5 times longer than the competitionAnd they even work at temperatures down to -20 degrees below zero (you never know where you’ll be tomorrow). In addition, the Chinese brand has wanted to take great care of the design of this product so they ensure that weigh 33% less than any other stack, which will make products that continue to use batteries lighter.

Among other features, the batteries of the Chinese company also have a 2,900mAh capacity, a high security design, weighing only 16 grams and a low price, since they cost around 2 euros the pack of four batteries. At the moment this product has been a success in the Asian country, but it is still unknown if it will end up crossing the border to reach the rest of the markets, Spanish included.

