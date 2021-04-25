everything you need to know

Compartir

DODO is a decentralized exchange operating on the Ethereum blockchain that uses the Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm to provide users with tokens to earn transaction fees.

According to data from DeFi Pulse, DODO’s native token DODO is now ranked 37th with a total value of $ 59.1 million locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. It has only been listed for two months and is a relatively new project in the crypto space.

Some of the decentralized exchanges that we are familiar with, such as Uniswap, use algorithms such as Automatic Market Maker (AMM), which allows investors to deposit funds into the on-chain liquidity pool in advance, in a fully decentralized manner and without custody. while providing seamless transactions between cryptocurrencies.

However, traditional AMM possesses the pain points of temporary loss, low capital efficiency, insufficient utilization of liquidity, and exposure to the risk of multiple tokens.

To solve the above problems, DODO created the Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm, which aims to generalize the order book comparison system.

High capital utilization

PMM adjusts the price curve by using a price prediction system so that more of the liquidity is concentrated around the market price of the assets. This enables more active and frequent transactions, improving capital efficiency and reducing non-permanent losses. As shown below, close to market price, the DODO curve is flatter than the Uniswap curve, indicating higher capital utilization and less slippage.

One-sided transaction

At the same time, PMM allows market makers to deposit only unilateral assets of a certain trading pair, so traders do not need to take bilateral risks.

Low transaction costs

DODO’s mainnet integrates the Chainlink oracle, which provides price updates by aggregating responses from twenty-one different pricing channels and reasonably assigning less expensive transaction fees to liquidity providers.

DODO has gained approval from many of the leading global investment institutions, including Three Arrows Capital, Binance Labs, Coinbase Capital, and Alameda Research, to name a few. Dodo is currently listed on the Binance and FTX exchange.

