Everything you need to know to travel with medications

The countdown to the holidays is already underway. After a difficult winter and with good prospects thanks to the rhythm of vaccination, makes many are almost preparing the suitcase.

But in addition to the swimsuit and the towel, or the hiking boots, on many occasions the medications will travel with us, either for specific treatments or for chronic diseases.

That is why we must not forget that just as we take care of the transport of food when we go abroad, we also we must maintain adequate preservation of medicines, especially in summer, so that they maintain their quality, safety and efficacy characteristics.

And not only in our summer transfers, we must also take into account that the increase in temperature, which can be very high in the event of a heat wave, can affect the drugs that we have at home.

Therefore, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) recalls the importance of taking these conditions into account and frames them in a series of simple tips to follow in the event of a heat wave:

Not sure how to keep your medicine? In the leaflet you can find all the information, and if not, you can consult your pharmacist. There are certain drugs that need to be stored at specific temperatures, and that are always specified on the package. Among them are: Medicines to keep between + 2ºC and + 8ºC, which must always be in the refrigerator. So if we move with them, they must go in a perfectly refrigerated portable fridge. Medicines to keep at less than 25ºC or less than 30ºC. In these cases, even when the room temperature sporadically exceeds 40ºC, it will not affect the preservation of the medicine because they are very punctual increases and, fortunately, they do not remain throughout the day. When they do not require a specific temperature, the best place to store the medicines They are cool and dry places, where the temperature will never be very extreme. If our treatment is with creams, ovules or suppositories, we must know that they are more sensitive to high temperatures. For this reason, the AEMPS recommends that if when opened, their appearance has changed, they should not be used. When traveling it is better not to put the medicines in the suitcases. Luggage will normally go in the trunk, where it will reach extraordinarily high temperatures.Finally, according to the Spanish Medicines Agency, there are many drugs that do not require special storage temperature conditions, and can be kept at room temperature. These drugs have been shown not to degrade when exposed to temperatures of 40ºC for six months.

Medications and air travel

Traveling by plane is another possibility for transfers during the summer holidays, and there we must also carry the medications we need.

The first thing to consider are issues related to airport and flight security. Regarding medications Aena explains that, on flights within the European Union, you can travel with medicines in hand luggage.

In the case that they are liquid medicines that must be used during the trip, both on the plane and during the stay at the destination of the flight, “they are exempt from the restrictions on the transport of liquids in hand luggage.”

Of course, always accompanied by the prescription or the corresponding medical prescription.

In case of traveling to countries outside the EU, it is best to contact the airline with which we are going to fly to find out the conditions of entry of medicines in the destination country.

You should also check with the corresponding company if what you need to bring are diabetic syringes, measuring devices, etc.

Once we have all the information on how to get on the plane with our medicines, it is time to know how to transport them correctly. For this the Spanish Association of Generic Medicines (AESEG) offers us some general recommendations:

At the passenger control we will have to show our toiletry bag with the medicines, so keeping it in an accessible place can speed up the process. The prescription or medical prescription must also be at hand. The best thing, even if they are bulky and somewhat uncomfortable, is to carry them In the original containers and with their leaflets. You always have to carry extra doses in your hand luggage because once the suitcase is checked in, the medicine may be altered (heat, blows & mldr;) or it may even be lost. If you travel outside of Spain, It may be a good idea to bring a copy of the medical report translated into English, and watch out for time differences. Your dose schedules can be altered.