Everything you need to know to choose the safest seat on an airplane

If you have the impression that people are starting to feel more comfortable traveling by plane as the pandemic reaches its final stretch, you have hit the mark.

Since March, the number of daily passengers has only grown, reaching figures close to those before the pandemic.

However, there are still open doubts about the risks of sharing such a small cabin with people from all over the world, especially now that many airlines have ended the policy of blocking the middle seats. For fearful travelers, there is a growing desire to stay safe by searching for the “safest” seat on the plane, but is there one seat that is safer than another?

The US edition of HuffPost has reached out to travel and healthcare experts to find out.

The risk of contagion on an airplane is relatively low

“When you travel by plane, you expose yourself to the coronavirus, but it is a low risk,” says Dr. Cristina Amado, an expert in infectious diseases. “It is low due to the health and security measures that the airlines have put in place. The crew members sanitize the plane between each flight and passengers have to wear the mask during the entire flight. In addition, the risk of airborne transmission is low because the air inside the plane is in circulation and passes through filters continuously ”.

Airplanes often have HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Catcher) filters that circulate a mixture of fresh and recycled air to minimize exposure to potential contaminated droplets.

“There have hardly been any super-contagious events in airplanes compared to those in other interiors,” says Scott Keyes, author of Take More Vacations and founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights. “The HEPA filters are constantly renewing the air, everyone is wearing a mask and they are all looking in the same direction. They usually go in silence, they do not speak loudly or sing, so the coronavirus is hardly transmitted.

“Of course, when the plane is not in flight, that same filtering system does not have to be running, so perhaps the air does not circulate as much when it is on the ground,” admits Keyes, who points out that it depends a lot on the model of the aircraft. plane and airline. “I think United is one of the airlines that have opted to keep filtering running during boarding and disembarking to minimize transmission.”

Most experts think that the greatest risks of air travel do not even occur on the plane itself, but in the moments before it, when passengers eat something in airport restaurants or when they line up to board and disembark.

“The flight itself is quite safe if you remain seated the entire way,” says Dr. Sachin Nagrani, medical director of the Heal telemedicine service.

Window seats tend to be less germ-free

Some airlines responded to the pandemic by blocking center seats on all their flights.

“Studies that have been done on the policy of blocking the middle seat show a reduction in exposure between 23% and 57%,” explains Amado. “Of course, these studies were carried out with passengers without a mask.”

Since May, many airlines stopped blocking the middle seat, so if you want to minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19, try to catch a flight with few passengers. The seat you choose can also make a little difference.

“Window seats tend to be safer compared to aisle-facing seats, as you are further away from the passengers passing by,” Amado justifies. “According to the same reasoning, it is better to choose a seat in the back of the plane, since there is less passenger traffic.”

Nagrani corroborates that advice, noting: “The window seat is also safer because of the direction the airflow is going inside the plane.”

Both the “best” and the “worst” seat have their advantages.

Another way to reduce risk is to pay more or spend points to reserve a seat in business class or first class, since the seats are more widely spaced and it is an area with fewer people.

“Now is the time to use all those points you have accumulated for a long time to fly in business class,” recommends Konrad Waliszewski, co-founder and CEO of the travel app Tripscout.

If you don’t have points and you don’t want to compromise your economy, you can choose the “worst” place on the plane.

“That will increase the chances that no one will sit next to you,” he explains. “Choose a seat at the back of the plane, but away from the bathroom, so you don’t have people passing and lining up.”

Even so, you don’t have to worry too much if there is little availability of seats. The risk of contagion inside the plane remains relatively low compared to other indoor activities.

“It is true that window seats pose a lower risk of contagion,” says Andrés Henao, specialist in internal medicine and infectious diseases at UCHealth Travel Clinic. “However, in any seat the risk is low.”

Other precautionary measures must be taken

Remember that choosing the seat is not the only way to protect yourself (or the most important) when you take a flight

“The best recommendation is that you get vaccinated as soon as you can before traveling. Keep wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance whenever possible, ”advises Henao.

Airlines and airports continue to require the use of the mask for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, a rule that many think should be in place longer than other restrictions.

“Put on a mask, if possible FFP2 or N95, and consider also putting a fabric mask over it so that they close the edges better”, recommends Nagrani. “Stay away from people as much as possible by reducing your hand luggage, checking in online and avoiding crowds in the boarding or disembarking queue.”

Amado underlines the importance of washing or disinfecting your hands when you touch the different surfaces of the plane and that you try not to eat or drink during the flight.

“If you decide to eat or drink, remember that you have to put the mask on between sips and bites,” he warns. “Try not to walk around the plane too much during the flight.”

Another of his tips, and not just for convenience, is to look for flights with fewer stopovers to avoid repeating the moments of greatest risk of contagion: boarding and disembarking.

“Avoid the crowds when you wait for your flight. If you feel sick, it is better to change the flight to another date. Many airlines no longer charge a penalty for canceling a flight and it is better to stay safe than risk transmitting or contracting covid-19 ”.

