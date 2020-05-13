Tuesday May 12, 2020

We are waiting for either weekend to watch top-tier football after weeks of suspension of discipline in Europe due to the global pandemic. German football returns with Charles Aránguiz and here we highlight the essential to enjoy his restart.

At last! It seemed impossible before the negative news of player contagions, but we are only days away from the Bundesliga returning this weekend and we can say goodbye to those days without top-level football.

However, perhaps many of the fans are not aware of what is happening in the Bavarian lands, so in PressFootball We give you everything you need to know to enjoy the restart of German football.

THE FIGHT FOR THE TITLE

To the surprise of many, the current season of the Bundesliga maintains a tense dispute for the first place, rarely seen before the hegemony of Bayern Munich in recent years.

We will probably see a dispute until the last date to consecrate the new champion of Germany. This is because between the current leader, Bayern Munich, and the fifth place in the league, Bayer Leverkusen by Charles Aránguiz, there are only 8 points difference.

And the gap is narrowed even further if we look at second and third place. Borussia Dortmund chase the ‘Bavarians’ 4 points down, while RB Leipzig is 5 points off the leader.

Then there is Borussia Mönchengladbach and Leverkusen with 49 and 47 points difference, not so far from Bayern Munich’s 55 points. Therefore, it will be a somewhat difficult round for the leaders who are not very used to playing the last matches with a short distance with their followers. An exciting final stretch!

LOOKING FOR A CHAMPIONS POSITION

Another of the goals that the teams in the bottom of the table manage is to obtain a place for the next UEFA Champions League. Ranking the continental competition is fundamental to financial aspirations, which is why many will seek to rescue a direct ranking in recent dates.

A goal that more tempts the team where Charles Aránguiz is active, where the possibility of winning is not as real as that of qualifying for the next edition of Champions and surprising on the old continent. The problems could come from Schalke 04 and Wolfsburg, both teams also aspire to win a spot.

A complicated task for the ‘prince’, who must keep the positions high in the table and demonstrate why he decided to continue in the aspirin table.

THE YOUNG PROMISES TO LOOK

In addition to enjoying the dense fight for those fighting for the glory positions of the present Bundesliga, there is also plenty of young talent in the German teams. Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, Timo Werner from Liepzig, Kai Havertz from Leverkusen are some of the names that already have great Europeans for future markets.

And is that the promise of England, Sancho, is the current leader of his team with 14 goals and 15 assistance, a number not less. For his part, the German striker, Werner, has 20 goals in the current league, only 5 from the Polish crack, Robert Lewandowski.

For his part, Aranguiz’s teammate Havertz has a personal record of 6 goals and five assists, maintaining the level shown in recent years in the Bundesliga. Another lesser-known name is the 19-year-old Canadian, Alphonso Davies.

The player earned the title for some injuries Bayern Munich suffered and since then has shown his physical potential and intelligence in the league leader’s game.

TIMETABLE OF THE FIRST DAY

Saturday, May 16:

9:30 am Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04

9:30 am Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin

12:30 pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs. B. Monchengladbach

15:00 pm Leipzig vs. Freiburg

17:00 pm Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Paderborn

19:00 pm Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg

Sunday, May 17:

9:30 am Cologne vs. Mainz

12:00 pm Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18:

14:30 pm Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen