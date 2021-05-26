Everything you need to know before season 5B

Lucifer will return to the Netflix screen with the premiere of his season 5B. Before its release, here’s what you need to know about the series.

Lucifer fans are very much looking forward to his return to Netflix. After several months, the series is preparing for the launch of its season 5B, which was divided due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, the expectation of each episode is enormous and there is less and less time for them to finally reach the streaming platform’s catalog.

The fifth season was in the works when it had to be suspended and the show decided to split it into two parts to at least launch episodes in 2020. In this way, Tom Ellis’s Lucifer is already more than ready to unveil his 5B installment. And so that you are aware of everything that is known so far, we have decided to collect all the information.

What you should know about 5B

There will be two clear arcs in the Lucifer story in Season 5B: God on Earth and the showdown between Lucifer and Michael. Additionally, Tom Ellis revealed earlier in the year that there will be an all-musical episode. As it is still the fifth installment, but only divided into two parts, this will not have major changes in its cast.

Tom Ellis will return as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachel Harris as Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Dan, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Dennis Haysbert as God. At the moment, the only confirmed addition is David Anthony Buglione in the role of Ibriel.

After launch, only one season of the series will remain on Netflix. The sixth installment of Lucifer has even completed its filming. On the other hand, the eight episodes of the new installment will be available this Friday, May 28 for everyone.