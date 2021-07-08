Everything you need to know before buying the best TV on the market

Either because our current television has passed away or, we simply want to improve the one that we are aware of the wonders that exist in the market, practically everyone gets to the same point: which television should I buy.

When we visit a store, in the technology section, in the part where all the televisions are located, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer quantity and variety. Of all the brands, all sizes, all types of panels and one factor that surely also influences a lot: prices.

The television market has seen incredible growth. There have been more innovations in the last ten years than in four decades. And what is more important, the price has been democratized a lot and now we can have a large TV for a quite affordable price.

However, when buying a new TV, there are different factors that we must take into account to make the purchase right. If a few years ago only the size was taken into account (that entered our furniture), now we must put special detail in other aspects.

One of the brands with more experience in the television market is Samsung, a safe bet, which also has a complete portfolio of products, with televisions of all kinds, among which Samsung Neo QLED stands out, the new range 2021 range.

Size Matters?

One of the questions that we repeat the most. In the case of televisions, something similar to what happened with mobile phones almost ten years ago occurs. If before the phones that were sold the most had a screen that was between four and five inches, since Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy Note range, all smartphones of all brands, began to have screens greater than six inches.

Something similar has happened with televisions. Although a couple of decades ago televisions were around 24-30 inches, now we see how models that start from 45-50 inches have become popular, even reaching 75 or 85 inches. In the new Samsung Neo QLED televisions we have five sizes available, although other sizes will arrive later: 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches, so that each person can choose the one that suits them best.

If you are in doubt between two different inch sizes, our recommendation is that you choose the larger one.

If you are looking for a television with which to enjoy the content, our recommendations are that your choice is from 55 inches and, whenever circumstances allow, you can increase the size. Whenever you are in doubt between two inch sizes, we recommend that you go for the larger one Since today with 4K resolutions, size is no longer a limitation but an advantage.

The panel: vivid, sharp and bright colors

We now enter fully into the main aspect that makes the images on our TV look sharp, with brightness and all kinds of details. It is a factor that greatly influences the price and that we must know to justify the investment.

Cheaper TVs with an LED panel offer acceptable picture quality, however, in times when you have to measure up, for example in a night scene, the brightness of the panel makes the scenes not differentiated well. That happens by the way the panel backlights each zone, making the treatment of light at specific points complicated.

Within the high-end range of televisions, there are different types of panels, LCD, OLED, QLED or the latest on the market, the latest to come: Mini LED technology, Samsung’s own.

Samsung’s new Neo QLED televisions incorporate diodes that illuminate only the appropriate pixels, generating better image quality.

In the case of Samsung’s new Neo QLED televisions, its panel incorporates Quantum Matrix Technology. Thousands of Mini LEDs, much smaller in size than previous TV models, control light independently and much more precisely. This is achieved because Samsung has replaced the packaging of its diodes with new ones that reduce and control light scattering. Or what is the same, each diode only illuminates the appropriate pixels and not the ones next to it. The innovation and development work to get to this level of detail is brutal.

If we add to this Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, we make sure that the televisions reproduce one hundred percent of the color volume, in a sharp and clear way.

The result, in addition to an incredible image quality, is a reduction in consumption, since each area of ​​the panel works independently, instead of doing everything completely.

Processor: the brain of everything

The processor is one of the fundamental parts of today’s televisions. It is responsible for, as its name suggests, processing and reproducing the image with the greatest possible clarity. In the case of Samsung, to the hardware part of its Neo QLED processor, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is added. In this way, the television itself can adjust brightness and color levels independently depending on the scene playing and optimize the picture quality to the resolution of the TV.

This is achieved thanks to its 16 neural networks that analyze and improve image quality pixel by pixel up to 8K, regardless of the original resolution of the content.

In this case, the use of the AI ​​present in the processor not only applies to the image, but also to the sound emitted by its six speakers. And Samsung It does so with its OTS + (Object Tracking Sound +) technology that reproduces the sound of the scenes with a 3D effect and similar to what we would have with a Home Cinema equipment and several speakers scattered around the house.

Although it is a good idea to complete our television with a good soundbar, today’s televisions have greatly improved the quality. In addition, if both are from the Samsung brand, their audios will be combined so that you can enjoy a more immersive and multidimensional sound thanks to the Q-Symphony technology, which combines TV and bar audio.

HDR10 +: an old acquaintance

Regarding image quality, there is also a factor that influences a lot, and it is the incorporation of HDR (high dynamic range). HDR has been around for a long time in most televisionsNot only high-end, but also average. What it allows is that the images have much more brightness, contrast and color accuracy.

The latest addition is the Quantum HDR10 +, it takes all of the HDR10 technology and improves it even more. For example, it is capable of raising the brightness of images from 1,000 to 4,000 nits (four times more than HDR10). The second aspect that improves compared to HDR is somewhat more technical, and is the treatment of metadata, the information that the TV receives so that it knows how to reproduce the content. While in HDR10 this metadata is static, that is, the information that is given at the beginning of the scene, remains so, Quantum HDR10 + offers the television the information on how to treat the image at all times, being able, for example, to adjust the brightness level in each frame.

Other aspects to take into account: gaming mode and ports to connect our devices

If we are going to use our future television to connect and play the console, we have to choose one that can withstand all the demands demanded by some such as the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. These consoles are designed to offer the best image quality, with a CPU and components at the highest level, and our television must be able to process it fluently and fluently.

We will start with the most basic, the way to connect it. The new Samsung televisions come with Slim One Connect, a junction box with a single outlet to the television. In this way, behind the TV We will only see a cable and we will connect our peripherals in the One ConnectDepending on the TV model, we can integrate it into the base and if not we can hide it in any furniture thanks to an included 3m cable. Among the available connections we have four HDMI ports, two of them HDMI 2.1, 3 USB ports, WLAN port and optical port. The look is much cleaner, even if we hang it on the wall.

If you don’t want a TV with multiple cables hanging from behind, the solution is Samsung’s One Connect.

In addition, the new Samsung Neo QLED televisions also incorporate Bluetooth 4.2, to connect our headphones and not perceive latency between the image and the sound while we play online.

Returning to gaming mode, Samsung’s Neo QLED televisions also have Motion Xcelerator Turbo + mode, with which we will have guaranteed an ultra-smooth game, without blurring thanks to the frame improvement process and with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz in quality. 4K. In addition, with FreeSync Premium Pro technology you will be able to enjoy the game without jumps and cuts in the scenes, with reduced input latency.

Finally, we can also choose the screen ratio depending on the needs offered by the game. With the Panoramic Game Mode, we can go from a 21: 9 format to another 32: 9 to have a more complete view of the screen. But this is not all, Samsung televisions include a game bar (Game Bar) that allows you to play in a more comfortable and agile way, many of us will appreciate this news!

Price: a long-term investment

The first thing to keep in mind is that the purchase of a television has an influence over the next few years. The investment must therefore be in a product that offers all the guarantees, not only durability, but also updates. For this reason, it is a great idea to buy a current model that can last us many years, both in image quality and updates.

Discounts and promotions are periodically advertised on Samsung’s own website to help make the disbursement of a significant amount of money easier.

Once you have reached this point, and knowing the most important aspects to take into account when buying a television, you just have to take the step, and it is easier to give it by betting on a trusted brand.

Also in Ezanime.net