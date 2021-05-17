Everything you need to know about Zhurong, the rover that China has landed on Mars

China already has its rover on Mars. Baptized a few weeks ago as Zhurong, this vehicle has marked a milestone as it is the first time that the Asian country has managed to land a lander on a planet that is not the earth, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua.

After a descent of about three hours, the lander and the rover were separated from the Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1, which had been in orbit of the red planet since last February. Then the parachute and the outer shell of the capsule were then detached, while the lander’s retro rocket was activated, slowing the landing speed to almost zero.

About 100 meters from the Martian surface, the artifact hovered for a moment to identify obstacles and measure the slope of the surface, after which it selected a relatively flat area and slowly descended, landing successfully on her with his four shock-absorbing legs.

The entry of the capsule into the atmosphere of Mars, which lasted about nine minutes, was extremely complicated, uncontrolled from Earth and had to be performed by the spacecraft autonomously, explained Gen Yan, a spokesman for the China National Space Administration (CNSA). At the moment, humanity’s success rate in landing is below 50% and most of the failed attempts occur during descent.

Trip

Tianwen-1, China’s first Mars probe, entered the orbit of the red planet 202 days after leaving Earth: it took off on July 23, 2020 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, in the South of the country.

“The Tianwen-1 mission is the first step for the country to independently carry out interplanetary exploration,” states the CNSA website. “It will spin, land and patrol Mars”, They add.

The rover

Zhurong is the god of fire in Chinese mythology, a name that comes to the rover like a glove if we take into account that, in Chinese, the name of Mars is Huoxing, which means star of fire. The name was chosen after a popular vote, although the final decision also depended on what a group of experts and the CNSA said.

It is a 240 kg, six-wheeled vehicle that runs on solar energy and it can move across the surface of Mars at 200 meters per hour. It has been noted that it closely resembles the Spirit and Opportunity rovers of the POT.

Bring cameras and instruments on board to study the composition of rocks that are found and the subsoil, and thus collect information on the composition of the planet’s surface and its geological structure and climate.

The mission

As we say, Zhurong will be dedicated to investigating the characteristics of the surface soil and the possible distribution of water ice with its radar instrument for exploring the planet’s subsurface. It will do so in Utopia Planitia, in the Martian northern hemisphere, the largest impact basin recognized on Mars and in the Solar System with an estimated diameter of 3,300 km.

The rover also carries panoramic and multispectral cameras and instruments to analyze the composition of rocks.

While, the Tianwen-1 orbiter will study the surface of the red planet with medium and high resolution cameras and a sounding radar, and will perform other detections with a magnetometer and particle detectors.

How far will it be from Perseverance?

NASA’s rover Perseverance It is located in Jezero, an impact crater about 35 kilometers in diameter also located in the northern hemisphere of the red planet. But that doesn’t mean it’s close to Zhurong.

In this map you can see where the different missions to Mars have landed. To the right of the map is Utopia Planitia. Although it seems that Jezero, the territory that Perseverance tracks, is close, the reality is that they are enormous distances:

Missions on Mars.NASA

That both vehicles end up meeting is very complicatedNot only because of the distance that separates them, but also because of the speed at which they move: Zhurong advances 200 meters per hour and Perseverance slightly more than 150 meters / hour. To get used to the idea, in the first two weeks after landing, the NASA rover traveled a total of 6.4 meters in distance in 33 minutes.

