Everything you need to know about Windows 11: release date and new features | Technology

The launch of Windows 11 is imminent and as the presentation is a couple of days, we are going to tell you everything we know about the new Microsoft operating system.

Each week that passes we are closer to knowing the renewal of Microsoft’s operating system. Windows 11 has been on everyone’s lips for a long time, and the news that will come with this version is still almost a mystery. A facelift is expected to levels never seen before and improvements in both performance and functionalities.

Windows 11 release date is set for June 24, that is to say, on Thursday of next week we would be before the presentation of this new operating system. The time has not yet been set, but the safest thing is that as the days go by, Microsoft will launch a notice through their social networks in which they put the exact time of the presentation.

Having made everything related to the presentation clear, we have to talk about what we know about Windows 11. We anticipate that it is not much and that the information is not yet confirmed, because those of Redmond keep all the information related to this safeguard. new operating system.

Windows 11 would arrive with a noteworthy design change, the new version of Windows would get rid of many characteristic elements of Microsoft’s aesthetics and bet on minimalism. The design would be convergent and would bring together the experience between the different Microsoft teams.

Looking forward to June 24th, hope you’ll join us! #MicrosoftEvent https://t.co/bDONj8sPL4 pic.twitter.com/551P6wLY9z – Panos Panay (@panos_panay) June 2, 2021

The widgets would come to Windows, these visual and very useful elements to control everything that happens on the computers would make an appearance in Windows 11. The interface would also allow more customization to users. The intelligent functions would also be improved and it would be possible to speak to the computer so that it transcribed the text.

The integration of the different gestures within Windows would be improved and they would be more comfortable to use in systems with touch screens. The icons inherited from Windows XP would disappear and its redesign would be very reminiscent of the MacBook. As for the price of Windows 11, this new version of the operating system would arrive with a price similar to that of Windows 10.

New laptop in the Surface range with continuous design and hardware improvements. It comes with a 13.5 and 15-inch screen, 11th generation Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen and up to 19 hours of autonomy.

Users with a Windows 10 computer should receive a free update when Windows 11 is released, so the logical thing is to update as soon as possible to this version of the Microsoft operating system. At the moment these are all the data that we know about Windows 11, on launch day we will be pending so we can tell you first-hand the news that Microsoft has prepared.