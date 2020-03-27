Without a doubt, The fantastic universe of The Witcher is one of the best known and most popular today, since in addition to its novels and games for consoles and computers, Netflix premiered last year his own series on the universe of the well-known warlock Geralt of Rivia, who is brought to life by Henry Cavill on the small screen. Even the saga has a popular card title that, after being active on iOS, consoles and PC, can now be downloaded on Android. Is about GWENT, a game where we will tell you all its details.

For a few days, GWENT can be download completely free from Google Play. It is one of the most popular card games in recent years, and one that a mix of collectible and tradeable card genres. In GWENT, users take on other players in fast-paced duels that combine the art of marking lanterns, making decisions on the fly, and carefully creating decks. In addition, you can get the protagonists of the saga, such as Geralt, Yennefer and other iconic heroes from the world of The Witcher.

GWENT can be downloaded completely free for Android

Referred to as “The Witcher’s Favorite Game in the Universe,” GWENT first appeared as a minigame in the hit video game. The Witcher III. So high was its popularity that it was finally released as a standalone game for various platforms like computer, consoles and iOS devices, and now Android. The universe-based card game created by Andrzej Sapkowski is carried out so much by the personages as by the creatures of this franchise. A title that forces players to choose a race / faction from all available and assemble a deck with which to face other users.

Furthermore, it should be noted that GWENT can be downloaded completely free on Android, although, as is customary in this type of games, you can also use real money to purchase envelope packages and other types of collectibles. Of course, all the cards can be obtained without spending a single euro while playing, although this option involves waiting longer to get them all. Likewise, it is also noteworthy that the protagonists of the saga will be available, such as Geralt, Yennefer and other iconic heroes from the world of The Witcher.

A mix between trading card and trading card genres

The title has three game modes, such as Classic, Season and Arenain addition to taking on a friend in high-speed online matches or high-level Player vs. Player (PvP) challenges. Among its characteristics, it stands out for incorporating a fair and entertaining progress system, in which players must collect new cards to create decks.

Of course, one of the most striking aspects of the title are its handmade illustrations and their visual effects that breathe life into every card, every battle, and every battlefield. The games begin with 10 cards from the deck in hand, being able to choose any of them from the first moment. In this way it is the player who is choosing the strategy -key point of the title- to be followed during combat such as starting the game with the strongest unit or, conversely, reserving it for the last phase of the battle.

Furthermore, the game invites users to crush the enemy by brute force or by defeating them with cunning and clever tricks. The only requirement to achieve victory is that of achieve more points than the rival in the games, which are played to the best of three. Therefore, the player who manages to win two rounds takes the duel. To download the game you can click on the drawer below or search it directly on Google Play from your device.

