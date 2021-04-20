Everything you need to know about the Super League: teams, format and dates

04/20/2021



The European Super League is already a reality. It is not an illusion of Florentine Perez, a project for the future, an idea to change the football landscape in the long term. This Sunday, 12 elite teams hit the table and announced the creation of a competition “in which the best clubs and players can compete with each other more frequently & rdquor ;. Barça, Madrid, Atlético, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arenal, Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus They are the first founding clubs of a tournament that will start “as soon as possible & rdquor ;, without a confirmed date but with the 2022/23 course as the most possible option today.

The intention of the Super League is that the number of creator members ascend to fifteen, so three clubs need to join. Bayern Munich and PSG, the finalists of last season’s Champions League edition, have yet to take a position in favor of the new championship, while Borussia Dortmund have publicly rejected it. All the founding teams will be fixed in a competition in which 20 teams will participate, since there will be five that will be classified annually based on performance and sporting merit. The configuration will therefore be semi-closed. All games will be played during the week so that the national leagues can continue to be played without any problem and “that the traditional calendar that is at the center of the life of the clubs is preserved & rdquor ;.

COMPETITION FORMAT

Regarding the format, the season will begin in August. The clubs will be divided into two groups of ten in which all teams will meet each other twice, at home and at home. The first three of each league will qualify directly for the quarterfinals, while the fourths and fifths will fight for the last places in an additional two-legged playoff. The quarterfinals and semi-finals will also be decided at 180 minutes. The final will be a single match, at the end of May and in a neutral venue. The champion will have to play 23 games (or 25 if you don’t qualify directly for the knockout round) to lift the trophy.

The founding clubs of the Super League also want to take their ambitious project to football practiced by women. Although they have not given too many details about it, they have reported that “After the start of the men’s competition, the corresponding women’s league & rdquor;. At the institutional level, Florentino Pérez will be the first president of the championship, while Andrea Agnelli (Juventus), Joel Glazer (Manchester United), John W. Henry (Liverpool) and Stan Kroenke (Arsenal) will serve as vice-presidents.

THE FIGURES OF THE SUPERLEAGUE

The creators of the Super League will not only be ambitious in the sports field. On paper, they will also be in the section economic. The founding clubs have committed to adopting a spending framework and, in return, they will receive 3,500 million (to be distributed among the fifteen) to “undertake investment plans in infrastructure and offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic & rdquor ;. What’s more, it is expected to exceed 10,000 million euros in solidarity payments to the rest of the world football structure to try to harm the national competitions as little as possible. This game will increase depending on the income of the new tournament, so if it grows, the amount of money that will be distributed to the entities that participate and those that do not participate will also increase.

The announcement of the first details of the Super League has started a total war in European football. UEFA, the leagues and the national associations have reacted to the news with strong statements in which they have threatened clubs and players who decide to participate in a competition that, for the moment, generates many doubts.