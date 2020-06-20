The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare « ring of fire » eclipse of the sun seen from Balut Island, Saraggani Province on the southern island of Mindanao on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Ferdinandh CABRERA / .)

Take out your cameras but protect your eyes! From Africa to China, passing through India, a small part of the world will have the privilege of stealthily attending on Sunday (at dawn for Latin America), in the middle of the summer solstice, an exceptional solar eclipse of the « ring of fire » type.

What is an annular eclipse and what will happen

« Ring eclipses are similar to total eclipses in that the Moon, Earth, and Sun are aligned so that the Moon moves directly in front of the Sun as seen from Earth, » said Alex Young, associate director for science at the Division of Heliophysics Sciences at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

So, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, in alignment with the Earth and will partially hide it, but it will leave visible a ring of the king star, known as « circle of fire ».

Before and after se you will be able to observe a partial eclipse, with a lag but without the formation of the circle of fire, since the center of the Sun and the Moon will not be in the same position.

In this image, the moon is seen as it moves in front of the sun in the last « ring of fire » solar eclipse seen from Tanjung Piai in Malaysia on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Sadiq ASYRAF / .)

But the important thing is « to observe the weather forecasts a day or two before and choose the place where the sky is the clearest, » advises NASA. ”Good weather is the key to good observation. Better to see a short eclipse in a clear sky than a long one with clouds, « says the US space agency on its website.

« Only 2% of the Earth’s surface will be affected by the total phase of the eclipse, and this is what makes it an exceptional phenomenon », explained to . Florent Delefie, astronomer at the Paris Observatory – PSL.

It is less spectacular than a total eclipse, where the space that the Moon occupies in the sky corresponds exactly to the space that the Sun occupies and causes the night, as it was in Chile. Argentina and Uruguay in July 2019.

When

The astronomical phenomenon, which only occurs once or twice a year, will start shortly after sunrise, at 3:45 GMT, in central Africa and will successively traverse the northern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). , South Sudan, northern Ethiopia, Yemen, northern India, China, southern Taiwan and will conclude in the Pacific Ocean, south of the island of Guam, at 9:32 GMT.

The ring of fire can only be seen between 4:47 GMT and 8:32 GMT and will last at most 1 minute and 22 seconds.

How to see it

The POT In collaboration with Google created a interactive map to show the trajectory from where the eclipse will be seen with the coordinates and the duration from point to point.

Google Maps and NASA made an interactive map where you can see the path of the eclipse (Photo: Google Maps)

During this phenomenon a narrow strip is observed from Africa to the Pacific Ocean where the Moon will be seen in front of the Sun, blocking 99.4% of the Sun at its peak in North India, thus creating the shape of the brilliant ring.

As in America and Europe the phenomenon cannot be seen, the live transmission can be followed:

Argentina: from 1:19 on Sunday, June 21

Mexico: from 23:19 on Saturday, June 20

Colombia: from 23:19 on Saturday, June 20

Peru: from 23:19 on Saturday, June 20

Paraguay: from 23:19 on Saturday, June 20

Venezuela: from 00:19 on Sunday June 21

Spain: from 06:19 on Sunday, June 21

USA (Miami): from 00:19 on Sunday June 21

Dangerous for the eyes

However, un annular eclipse is “beautiful to see and causes a reduction in luminosity that has nothing to do with sunrise or sunset. It has a cold light, like replacing a 500 watt electric bulb with a 30 watt one. « Delefie says.

According to him, You can take nice photos and it is interesting to see the reaction of the animals « since they realize that there is a strange phenomenon, the birds can go to sleep and the cows return to the stable ».

But despite the low light, you should not look at the sun without special eye protection. Sunglasses are not enough, since they do not filter ultraviolet radiation, warns the specialist. ”It is as dangerous as looking at it on a normal day. The sun is so bright that even if only a small part is lit, it can harm the eyes, ”he warns.

Monks in sunscreen goggles watch a « ring of fire » solar eclipse at Gaden monastery in a Tibetan colony in Teginkoppa, 50 km south of Dharwad in the southern state of Karnataka, India, on December 26 2019. (Photo by Rakesh Nagar / .)

The most curious will have to equip themselves with special lenses for eclipses, although the homologated protections used by welders or using observation forms of amateur astronomers also work.

In the past, eclipses had scientific interest since they allowed us to study, for example, the solar corona or to verify the theory of relativity, as was the case in the 1920s. But today, the interest is mainly aesthetic.

The next annular eclipse is scheduled for December 14.

