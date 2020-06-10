Soup-based diets are a popular trend that aims to lose weight quickly. Much has been said about its long-term results, know the details and make the best decisions to achieve your goals taking care of your health

Diets based on the consumption of soups emerged as a short-term eating plan to help people who need lose weight quicklyIn fact, they emerged as support to improve the conditions of certain patients prior to any surgery.

As such there is no specific and official soup dietrather, there are various plans for soup-based diets; that is why there are different ways to carry out this diet, some involve eating only the soup and others include allimited list of allowed foods. This type of eating plans tend to be somewhat strict since their main goal is to lose weight fast that is why its duration ranges from 5-10 days.

The million dollar question Do these types of diets really work?

Various research papers and the livelihood of nutrition specialists have found that people who consume soups as a regular part of their diet, they have a Lower Body Mass Index (BMI) and a lower risk of obesity in comparison those who do not consume soups. The specialists point out that as such a reason is not determined, most of them attribute it to their satiating properties that relate to a lower calorie intake throughout the day. As such any plan that is based on a lower calorie intake It will have benefits to stimulate weight loss.

The soup diet being a low calorie plan that is carried out in a short period of time, provides effective results especially when losing weight quickly is a medical requirement. However, in recent years, diet based on soups has become one of the most popular weight loss trends more focused on the aesthetic part, nutrition specialists agree that following These types of plans are not the most recommended in the long term. This is because the weight lost during the 5-10 days it is likely due to loss of water and not fat.

What results a best alternative is to include as part of a healthy eating eating low calorie soups, which are characterized by being made with ingredients with therapeutic properties To lose weight. As is the case with foods with anti-inflammatory and cleansing benefits, which are not only low in calories, promote elimination of liquids, toxins and retained fats.

Potential benefits of soup diets:

Increase in vegetable consumption: Soups are one extraordinary alternative to eat more vegetables and meet daily requirements. They are the best source to obtain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and a long list of plant compounds.

Eating more vegetables reduces the risk of obesity: Eating more vegetables is a habit that is associated with great health benefits, among which a less risk of gaining weight and obesity.

Increase in fiber consumption: The main ingredients in the preparation of these soups are vegetables, whole grains and legumes, which stand out for being food groups with an extraordinary fiber content. Optimal fiber intake in the daily diet is associated with digestive and intestinal health benefitsregulates the high cholesterol levels and provides satiety, which helps you eat less.

They are a good ally to increase fluid intake: Soups are comforting for the body and are a great habit to increase daily fluid consumption, an aspect that is also related to weightloss.

They are nutritious, cheap and easy: Soups are a complete food which is made with ingredients carrying a unrivaled nutritional wealth, They are also cheap and very generous. Last but not least, integrating them into the diet is very simple, since it is very easy to prepare.

The most popular types of soup diet:

Broth diet: Soup diets based on the consumption of broths normally last 7 days and in some cases they extend them up to 10-14 days. They stand out for being vegetable broths and some meats, with the ban on consumption of cream-based soups since they increase the contribution in fat and calories.

Bean soup diet: These types of soups stand out for being a gran vegetarian option which is made with beans as the main ingredient, they stand out for being vegetarian food, free of oils and rich in proteins, such as beans. They can be mixed with vegetables and whole grains. It is estimated that they can be lost between 4 and 7 kg weekly, at the same time, diets based on products of plant origin are associated with benefits for weight loss and cardiovascular health.

Cabbage soup diet: Probably the most popular soup diet, it is a 7-day eating plan consisting of integrate cabbage soup into all main meals. The soup is made in vegetable or chicken broth and with the use of cabbage as the main vegetable, also other low-calorie vegetables are added as is the case of carrots and celery. Following it for 7 days ensures a loss of 4.5 kg.