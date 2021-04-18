Everything you need to know about the second season of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’

The series follows the story on two different timelines that run in parallel. The first of them deals with the life of Luis Miguel before the success of his album “Aries” (1993) and a second period that shows Luis Miguel from 2005.

In both parts the internal struggle that the singer was going through is observed, first to know the whereabouts of his mother, while in the second stage the singer is observed fighting with the internal demons that have accompanied him throughout his life and problems of Health.

“You see a more human Luis Miguel in the sense that he is no longer always the victim or naive. Here you see him make mistakes, you empathize with him and then you enter into conflict as to whether what he did was right or wrong,” he said. to Efe Diego Boneta, protagonist and producer of the Netflix series.

Luis Rey and Luis Miguel (Mexico Agency)

GOOD AND BAD COMPANIES

In the first season, the public witnessed the bad companies with which the singer grew up being his father, Luis Rey, the main villain in history.

In the same way, there were fundamental personalities who continue their participation in this new part of their history, such as their loving and paternal manager Hugo López.

“He was one of the most key people in his life, he has been a character that meant something that he may not have found later in the sense of trust, family bond and nobility, artist-manager interaction, which probably put him in the right place. highest point of his career “, considered Bordón about his character.

Contrary to López, Patricio Robles, played by Pablo Cruz Guerrero, goes down in history to embody an advantageous representative with dark intentions, inspired by several of the promoters who worked with Luis Miguel.