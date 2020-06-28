Roblox: all the details of the popular video game that sets your imagination flying.

If you are a professional gamer surely you have played all kinds of games, including those that enhance your imagination. Such is the case of Roblox, a video game developed by Roblox Corporation in 2006 and which until now continues to be talked about.

This metagame platform has been growing in recent years to the point of being able to stand up to any other popular game today.

Today it has more than 100 million monthly active users. And although it has a great similarity with other games of the creative style such as Minecraft, has a particular line that sets it apart from the rest. So join us to discover Roblox and everything you need to know to encourage you to try it.

What is Roblox?

Roblox it’s a game online multiplayer where users can unleash their creativity by creating 3D worlds from different pieces in different sizes and materials.

We could say that it is a kind of « Lego » game but online, where you can share your creations with other members of the community so that they are part of your world and include you in theirs.

Of course, not all games are created equal, as they exist different categories or guys ranging from parkour, dungeon adventures and even survival. Each of them has its own purposes and mechanics according to the creator.

A priori it may seem a very similar style of play to Minecraft, however it is not. For example, the first difference is that instead of starting as a simple sandbox to create with the same themes and world, in Roblox you have an experience of playing in different games within yourself.

In the same way, the capacity of character customization where you can apply different changing rooms, accessories, facial expressions and even different bodies, while in Minecraft the particularity are the pixelated characters.

Refering to creation of the worlds, is carried out in a totally independent to the game, this being through the program called Roblox Studio that has a fairly simple interface and tools advanced enough to unleash your creativity in creating an entire universe.

History

Roblox was developed in the year 2003 by engineers David Bazucki and Erik Cassel under the provisional name of DaynaBlocks.beta. However, soon after it would adopt the popular name of Roblox that we know today, which comes from the combination of Robots and Blocks.

This game is developed for a very specific audience, usually under 18 years. For this, its main mission is focused on empowering children’s imagination through « constructionism », which is why its own developers classify it as « an educational platform ».

The only disadvantage is that since it is a free game, it contains advertisements and to advance quickly you must get its official currency, equip your character or acquire weapons.

In addition, its infinity of virtual universes and toxic users opens the doors to abusive and inappropriate content; so you should pay attention in case your minor child shows any interest. However, it is still an ideal form of entertainment and learning for the youngest.

characteristics

It is a fully multiplayer game Free to Play with social functions, where each player has the freedom to create their own worlds and with the possibility of interacting with other members of the community.

Count with one online multiplayer mode very powerful, it has even surpassed Minecraft.

Your world building tool called Roblox studio It works totally independent of the game. It has everything you need for game development and offers the possibility of receiving income according to the quality of creation.

It has great gameplay thanks to its incredible amount of different worlds and activities they don’t allow boredom to exist.

Gameplay

As we mentioned earlier, the playability is one of the main characteristics of Roblox. The number of worlds available is directly proportional to the millions of users who connect daily. Its features, unique activities, mini-games and incredible experiences make it an entertaining game.

In addition, the game is easily adapted to each user, offering different alternatives according to their tastes. On the other hand, the customization capacity for each player is wide enough in basic elements, costumes and more.

Of course, we can’t forget about Robux, the game’s own currency which has the particularity of being able to be exchanged for real cash, as well as being able to buy Robux with physical currency.

Minimum age to play it

Roblox It is focused on the smallest of the house with the intention of enhance your learning through creativity and imagination. As such there is no minimum age to play it, since any little one can create and join groups to chat and interact with others.

Still, Common Sense Media rates Roblox as an acceptable game for users over 10 years. Similarly, parents are encouraged to take precautions through the Privacy settings to prevent children from being victims of online transgressors.

Despite the controversies, the platform offers a great privacy and security policy Strict enough to avoid any kind of problem with the smallest community.

What are Robux?

Robux is the official currency of the game. It is a virtual currency that can be obtained in different ways:

It can be purchased through the mobile, browser and applications of Xbox One.

By subscribing to a membership, users receive a Robux stipend.

Membership accounts can sell T-shirts, pants, and access to in-game locations for a commission.

Any player can sell game passes through Robux.

It is important to note that there are no pages or « Robux generators », since they can only be purchased with physical money or through the Roblox company.

How much does a Robux cost?

Since 2008, Roblox It allows buy Robux (R $) from their website. They also incorporated the possibility of doing it through their application ROBLOX Mobile since 2012.

The cost of the Robux is as follows:

400 Robux – $ 4.99 (Builders Club receive 50 Robux bonus)

800 Robux – $ 9.95 (Builders Club receive 200 Robux bonus)

2000 Robux – $ 24.95 (Builders Club receive 750 Robux bonus)

4500 Robux – $ 49.95 (Builders Club receive 1500 Robux bonus)

10,000 Robux – $ 99.95 (Builders Club receive 5,000 Robux bonus)

22500 Robux – $ 199.95 (Builders Club receive 12,500 Robux bonus)

How many games are there?

As we have previously commented, Roblox is a very popular game and it is continuously growing. Currently it has more than 40 million games (Universes or rooms) online within the game and more than 4 million active developers.

Does Roblox promote education?

Roblox It is a game that according to its developers « promotes programming and STEM learning techniques », in such a way that its members « learn programming while creating experiences on the platform ».

Its main objective is that users can « create and publish their own video games in a simple way and monetize them » while « promoting children’s creativity ».

In short, it is a game that every day increases its community by leaps and bounds, that promotes a creative, healthy culture and that contributes to the cognitive development of the little ones. What do you think of it? Let us know your opinion about this popular online game.

