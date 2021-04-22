Everything you need to know about the Oscar 2021 gala: Who will present it, where you can see it and more details

On Sunday, April 25, the Oscars gala is finally celebrated. The Hollywood Academy wanted to delay the date of its big night, normally held in February, to try to make the coronavirus pandemic more controlled and to be able to make an event as normal as possible, with all the glamor and the fewest possible masks. But the situation remains complicated, so they have been forced to prepare some unusual Oscars.

The career itself has been strange, much longer than normal and with streaming platforms as the main protagonists. In the competition for the award for best film we see titles from Netflix, such as ‘The Chicago 7 trial’ or ‘Mank’, and from Amazon, such as ‘Sound of Metal’. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ chose to arrive in digital rental. But we also have films that have faced COVID and have made it to the big screen, like ‘A promising young woman’, ‘Minari. History of my family ‘or’ The father ‘. And there is the apparent favorite of the night, ‘Nomadland’, which will arrive at Disney + a few days after, perhaps, grabbing a few awards. Or will the preferential vote for the best picture category spoil the party? If you don’t know what we mean, or want to review the main categories with us, do not miss our video report in which we analyze the candidates and make our pool.

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, producers of the ceremony, are doing everything possible so that the night of the Oscars remains as special as ever and the protagonists are the movies and not the pandemic. For this they have made a few changes. Starting with the main headquarters, which moves to Union Station, the Los Angeles train station, with the Dolby Theater remaining as a secondary location, but also protagonist that night. There will be a reduced capacity at the station, probably composed only of the nominees and the presenters, and as there will be those who will not be able to travel to Los Angeles due to the restrictions of the countries, micro-venues have been prepared in different cities, such as London or Paris, to avoid the Zoom calls. They don’t want pixelated images, lags, or cat filters. Confirmed award presenters include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon-ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlene Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

Another change in the organization will be replace the traditional red carpet with a 90 minute pre-gala Presented by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery. In that pre-show, in addition to seeing a reduced version of the red carpet and a kind of “nominees meeting” at Union Station. In the pregala you will also be able to see the performances of the five nominees for the Oscar for best song, which have been prerecorded in the Academy Museum except for the ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga’, which has been recorded in the Icelandic town of Husavik, the setting of the film. When the gala is over there will be a postshow with Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells with interviews with the winners and a review of the best moments of the ceremony.

Where to see the Oscars 2021 gala in Spain

In Spain the gala can be seen, as always, exclusively on Movistar +. The broadcast will begin with the program ‘The night of the Oscars’ at 11:45 p.m. in Movistar Estrenos and in # 0. The pregala will begin at 00:30 on Movistar Estrenos, and the live broadcast of the gala will begin on that same channel at 2:00. The post-ceremony program will begin at 5:00. We will tell you everything live on our Twitter and on the webWe hope you join us with a lot of coffee and eager to celebrate all those movies that have helped us escape from all this last year.