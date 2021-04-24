Everything you need to know about the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Science

Curiously, it retains an appearance that is practically identical to the previous generation, in whose new range we can continue to find the Alcantara and metabolized finishes, as well as a somewhat different color palette thanks to the arrival of the “Ice Blue” finish, which replaces the previous one. ” Cobalt Blue ”.

In addition, this new laptop will be available in two versions with different sizes: with a 13.5 inch screen or with a 15 inch screen. It seems that, at least for the moment, Microsoft does not dare to take the step of offering a laptop with a 16-inch screen, as Apple did for the first time some time ago.